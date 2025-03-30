Apple News

The Studio Comedy Series Debuts on Apple TV+

The Studio, a new comedy series starring Seth Rogen, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

The cast arrived for a premiere in Los Angeles last week.

[Photo above: Peter Huyck (creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer), Dave Franco, Catherine O’Hara, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Ike Barinholtz, Seth Rogen (creator, executive producer, writer, director), James Weaver (executive producer), Kathryn Hahn, Alex Gregory (creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer), Evan Goldberg (creator, executive producer, director, writer), Frida Perez (creator, writer) and Dewayne Perkins attend the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Studio” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles.]

Catherine O’Hara, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Ike Barinholtz, Seth Rogen (creator, executive producer, writer, director) and Kathryn Hahn attend the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Studio” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles.Catherine O’Hara attends the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Studio” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The highly anticipated comedy debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
