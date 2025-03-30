Alan’s Universe to Appear on Roku Channel

SAN JOSE — Roku is partnering with actor, writer, and producer Alan Chikin Chow to bring his popular series “Alan’s Universe” to The Roku Channel. This is the first time that the popular creator’s content will be available outside of YouTube, expanding his reach to The Roku Channel’s U.S. households with approximately 145 million people.

“Alan’s Universe” is a YouTube high school anthology series about love, friendships, and heart. The series follows Alan and his classmates, who face off against bullies and villains, emerging victorious through the power of love. “Alan’s Universe” has over 80 million subscribers on YouTube and boasts over 50 billion overall channel views.

“There is no question that creator-produced content like ‘Alan’s Universe’ is just as popular as traditional television series and movies, especially among younger audiences, who are increasingly streaming AVOD,” said Jennifer Vaux, Vice President, Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku Media. “We’re committed to curating a streaming experience that our millions of viewers want to watch, and we look forward to working with Alan’s team to further build upon his incredible reach.”

The series is now available on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K.

“We are thrilled to bring our universe to new platforms, expanding our reach to an even wider audience,” said Alan Chikin Chow, creator and star of “Alan’s Universe.” “This venture with Roku marks an exciting step forward in the new era of creator-driven scripted content, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this evolution — where bold storytelling and digital innovation redefine what’s possible in entertainment.”

Alan Chikin Chow is a creator, actor, and digital phenomenon with over 100 million followers and more than 50 billion views across his smash-hit content. Chow is the #1 YouTube Shorts creator and regularly rakes in 1 billion views per month. His YouTube channel, at over 85 million subscribers, boasts a larger YouTube following than BTS and regularly charts as the #1 Highest-Viewed Channel in the Country. Currently featured on both Forbes Top Creators 2024 and Rolling Stone’s 25 Most Influential Creators of 2024, Alan continues to lead weekly charts as the most viewed YouTube channel in the United States. In 2023, Chow launched his scripted series “Alan’s Universe” to rave fan reception, with over 700 million views across the series, birthing a global fandom. Chow most recently opened his own 10,000-square-foot production studio space in Los Angeles, which currently houses all production for the smash-hit series. Chow’s vision is to build the world’s top next-generation franchise with his mission of unity through story.

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free — no subscription or sign-up required. Audiences can watch it on Roku devices or TVs, and it’s also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.