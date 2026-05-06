SuperMicro to Build 714,000 Square Foot Campus in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE — Super Micro Computer, a provider of servers for enterprise companies with optimized Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), has announced a significant expansion of its Silicon Valley operations with a new state-of-the-art business complex near its headquarters in San Jose. The latest addition—spanning approximately 32.8 acres and more than 714,000 square feet—marks Supermicro’s fourth Bay Area site and brings its regional footprint to nearly 4 million square feet. The facilities will support a full range of domestic operations, including advanced system design, manufacturing, testing, and service, as well as global distribution of the company’s DCBBS for AI infrastructure.

“This new DCBBS campus, which becomes our largest in the U.S., is a direct investment in American innovation and manufacturing leadership,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. “By growing our Silicon Valley footprint and deepening our U.S. roots in San Jose where we are creating high-quality professional roles, we are able to advance domestic innovation, solution value, and production capacity. Our team will continue to drive the next wave of data center innovation, Time-to-Online (TTO) and build out efficiency, strengthening our ability to deliver new generation AI infrastructure at scale.”

The company is expected to create hundreds of new high-quality jobs across engineering, manufacturing, and business functions, reinforcing Supermicro’s long-term commitment to local workforce development and U.S.-based production.

“Supermicro’s expansion adds more advanced manufacturing, testing, and distribution capacity in San Jose, strengthening our position at the center of the global AI economy,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “This investment accelerates next-generation AI infrastructure, creates high-quality jobs and drives local economic growth—ensuring the innovation economy benefits all residents.”As global demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, Supermicro is scaling its domestic capabilities to meet the needs of enterprises and cloud providers deploying increasingly complex, compute-intensive workloads. The company’s integrated approach—from system-level design to rack-scale systems—enables faster deployment, improved energy efficiency, and reduced total cost of ownership for next-generation data centers.

Supermicro is further aligning its Silicon Valley operations with the evolving requirements of AI infrastructure at scale—where rack-level integration, energy efficiency, and rapid deployment are critical. The new facilities enhance the company’s ability to support hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise customers building AI factories, while reinforcing its role as a U.S.-based manufacturing leader in high-performance computing infrastructure.