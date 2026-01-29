NFL Super Bowl Media Schedule

The NFL has released the Super Bowl LX media schedule in the San Francisco Bay Area for the upcoming week between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. (all times PT and approximate).

Sunday, Feb. 1 or Monday, Feb. 2

Photo opportunity of team airport arrivals in San Jose (no interviews). Details to be confirmed.

Monday, Feb. 2 – Super Bowl Opening Night, fueled by Gatorade, at San Jose Convention Center

5-6 p.m.

New England Patriots photo and interview session with all players and coaches.

7-8 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks photo and interview session with all players and coaches.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

11-11:50 a.m.

New England Patriots – Media availability with the head coach and nine players at the Santa Clara Marriott.

12:40-1:30 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks – Media availability with the head coach and nine players at the San Jose Marriott/San Jose Convention Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

8-9:15 a.m.

New England Patriots – Media availability with the head coach, assistant coaches and players at the Santa Clara Marriott.

10:30-11:45 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks – Media availability with the head coach, assistant coaches and players at the San Jose Marriott/San Jose Convention Center.

Thursday, Feb. 5

8-9:15 a.m.

New England Patriots – Media availability with the head coach, assistant coaches and players at the Santa Clara Marriott.

10:30-11:45 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks – Media availability with the head coach, assistant coaches and players at the San Jose Marriott/San Jose Convention Center.

Monday, Feb. 9

8:30 a.m.

Press conference with the winning head coach and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player at the Super Bowl Media Center, located in downtown San Francisco, at the Moscone Center West Building.