Google to Pay $32 Billion All Cash to Buy Wiz

MOUNTAIN VIEW and NEW YORK — Google has struck a massive deal to acquire Wiz, Inc., a leading cloud security platform headquartered in New York, for a staggering $32 billion in an all-cash transaction. Once closed, Wiz will join Google Cloud.

This acquisition represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two large and growing trends in the AI era: improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds (multicloud).

Both cybersecurity and cloud computing are rapidly growing industries with a vast range of solutions. The increased role of AI, and adoption of cloud services, have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly important in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security.

Wiz delivers an easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents. Organizations of all sizes — from start-ups and large enterprises to governments and public sector organizations — can use Wiz to protect everything they build and run in the cloud. Wiz is an innovative leader and continues to deliver new products with strong adoption, fueling rapid business growth, including over the last 12 months in which it has begun to deliver new categories of cybersecurity solutions.

Wiz says its customers include more than 50% of the top Fortune 100 companies.

The $32 Billion price tag is an incredible valuation since Wiz was valued at just $12 Billion in May 2024 in a $1 billion funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Thrive Capital.

Google Cloud is a leader in cloud infrastructure, with deep AI expertise and a track record of industry-leading security innovation. Bringing all this to Wiz will help make their solutions even better and more scalable, benefiting customers and partners across all major clouds. The combination of Google Cloud and Wiz will:

Vastly improve how security is designed, operated and automated — providing an end-to-end security platform for customers, of all types and sizes, in the AI era;

Scale cybersecurity teams by providing them an automated security platform;

Lower customers’ cost of implementing and managing security controls;

Protect against new threats emerging due to the advancement of AI, prevent breaches, and help organizations respond to breaches much more efficiently; and

Boost the adoption of multicloud security and, as a result, customers’ ability to use multiple clouds; further spurring innovation in and the adoption of cloud computing.

Wiz’s products will continue to work and be available across all major clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud platforms, and will be offered to customers through an array of partner security solutions. Google Cloud will also continue to offer customers wide choice through a variety of partner security solutions available in the Google Cloud Marketplace.