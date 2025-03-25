Man Charged With Shoplifting Ordered to Stay Away From CVS

SAN FRANCISCO – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Colton Sheppard (36), has been charged in connection to three shoplifting incidents at a CVS in Union Square that he is barred from. Mr. Sheppard was arraigned on March 13, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mr. Sheppard is charged with two counts of petty theft with two or more priors (PC 666.1(a)(1)/488), two counts of violating a stay away order (PC 166(a)(4)), and one count of shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)).

“Routine, habitual, theft from our retail establishments will only be curbed when those who commit these acts understand that there will be consequences,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office takes these cases seriously and will continue doing everything we can to reign in this lawless behavior that cannot be allowed to continue unabated.”

According to court records, on March 9, 2025, Mr. Sheppard, while on supervised probation, allegedly entered the CVS at 399 Geary Street, whom he is ordered to stay away from, and stole $65.06 worth of merchandise. Witnesses immediately recognized him as an alleged repeat and habitual thief and notified police. San Francisco Police located Mr. Sheppard shortly after the alleged incident with the stolen merchandise and took him into custody. Mr. Sheppard was on supervised probation with an order to stay out of CVS at 399 Geary Street following the resolution of another case on February 28, 2025, less than two weeks prior to this incident. Mr. Sheppard was also identified as a suspect in two additional incidents through the review of surveillance video. On February 4, 2025, and November 17, 2024, Mr. Sheppard was also allegedly seen stealing multiple items from the same CVS which he is ordered to stay away from.

Mr. Sheppard’s next court date is March 26, 2025, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The court detained Mr. Sheppard pending preliminary hearing and set no bail without prejudice.