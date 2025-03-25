Doordash Adds Six Local Grocery Chains

Doordash continues to add grocers to its delivery service. The company has announced new partnerships with six local grocers across the United States. Earth Fare, King Kullen, Mollie Stone’s Markets, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Westside Market, and Wild by Nature are now available for on-demand delivery on DoorDash.

Earth Fare : Earth Fare is the leading natural and organic grocery store in the Midwest and Southeast, with sixteen locations in seven states. Led by its pioneering Boot List, Earth Fare is the only grocery market to develop a Food Philosophy that bans all artificial ingredients, trans fats, high fructose corn syrup, and added hormones and antibiotics.

King Kullen : King Kullen, America’s first supermarket, has been a family-owned Long Island staple for nearly a century. King Kullen proudly offers top-quality meat, store-made baked goods, prepared meals, farm fresh produce, and more at its 26 Long Island locations.

Mollie Stone’s Markets : Founded in 1986, Mollie Stone’s Markets is a local, family-owned business in the San Francisco Bay Area that offers shoppers local, natural, and organic products, conventional necessities, and popular name-brand products at its nine stores. In addition to groceries, consumers can also enjoy on-demand delivery of hot and prepared foods from their local Mollie Stone’s Market store.

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace : With eleven locations throughout New York and New Jersey, consumers can find everything they need at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace – from high-quality meats and fresh produce to baked goods from the Italian bakery and a broad selection of international cheeses and pasta.

Westside Market : Westside Market, a trusted NYC staple, offers high-quality groceries, specialty products, and fresh, chef-prepared meals. With multiple Manhattan locations, it provides gourmet items, organic produce, and international ingredients, combining everyday essentials with unique finds and personalized service.

Wild by Nature: Wild by Nature, Long Island’s family-owned natural food marketplace, provides a wide range of clean, natural products, including fresh meat and seafood, restaurant-quality prepared meals, scratch-baked goods, organic produce, and a wide variety of nutritional supplements across its four locations.

The addition of these local favorites to the DoorDash Marketplace offers consumers increased access to a wide selection of groceries and daily essentials – bolstering DoorDash’s catalog of over 11M grocery and retail products. Whether it’s stocking up on pantry and refrigerator staples, ordering last-minute ingredients to elevate a family dinner, or discovering a new international product, consumers can skip a trip to the store and enjoy the convenience of on-demand grocery delivery through these new partners on DoorDash.