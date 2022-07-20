YouTube Launches Shopping With Shopify

Shopify and YouTube are partnering to give merchants and creators a powerful new way to connect to consumers, build their businesses, and share their stories. With the launch of the YouTube Shopping on Shopify, merchants can easily integrate their online store with one of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms—reaching over 2 billion monthly logged-in users—to meet their consumers, and viewers, where they are.

YouTube will be rolling out shopping tabs in U.S., Brazil and India with additional countries this year.

Shopify merchants can sell their full range of products on YouTube in three ways:

Live streams: Merchants can tag and pin products at key points during a livestream, and picture-in-picture playback means consumers can watch while they check out

Videos: Merchants can show a curated list of products in a product shelf below on-demand videos

Store tab: A new tab will be added to a merchant’s YouTube channel, featuring their entire selection of products

“Bringing my commerce platform and my most popular viewer engagement platform together will be a game changer for me,” said Christen Dominique, YouTuber and CEO of Dominique Cosmetics . “As an entrepreneur finding new ways to build my business, it’s so important that I show up where my customers are shopping, and more and more that’s on YouTube. With the Shopify and YouTube integration, I can share new products from Dominique Cosmetics directly on my videos and lives, and make it easy for viewers to purchase as they watch.”

Because Shopify acts as a merchant’s retail operating system, product details including names, images, pricing, and shipping are seamlessly kept up-to-date across channels. If a product sells out, it’s automatically removed from YouTube. Merchants can also track performance of live and on-demand videos directly from their Shopify admin, with a full view of multichannel sales. And, for select eligible merchants in the U.S., onsite check on YouTube means consumers can purchase without leaving the platform.

“Commerce today is multichannel, and YouTube is one of the most influential channels on the planet,” said Kaz Nejatian, VP of Product at Shopify. “Shopify’s new YouTube integration will fundamentally change what opportunity looks like for independent brands in the creator economy. We’re thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with Google to push the boundaries of D2C commerce on YouTube.”

“For years, creators have built businesses around their YouTube content, often extending their entrepreneurship into building their own brands, but it hasn’t been as seamless to reach their audience with these products directly on YouTube,” said David Katz, VP of Shopping Product at YouTube. “We’re excited to partner with Shopify to help creators easily bring their stores front and center for their communities on YouTube, who are increasingly turning to them to shop.”