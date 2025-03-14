Softbank Vision Fund Leads $130 Million in Terabase Energy

BERKELEY — Terabase Energy, a provider of digital and automation solutions for utility-scale solar power, announced the closing of its $130 million Series C financing round. Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from both existing and new strategic investors, this round brings the company’s total funding to over $200 million.

The new funding will support Terabase’s efforts to transform the renewable energy landscape by accelerating the deployment of its technologies for large solar projects. These solutions reduce costs and construction timelines for solar power plants, an urgent need as power demand grows.

“SoftBank Vision Fund’s investment reflects our shared commitment to leveraging advanced technology to drive the future of renewable energy,” said Matt Campbell, CEO of Terabase. “This funding validates our mission and provides the resources to scale our platform, paving the way for the terawatt era of solar.”

Terabase’s platform combines robotics, AI, and a comprehensive digital ecosystem. The funding will in large part support the manufacturing scale-up of its robotics-assisted assembly line, Terafab™. Having already demonstrated its effectiveness by installing an industry leading 40 megawatts across multiple commercial projects in the U.S., the next-generation Terafab is set to deploy hundreds of megawatts of solar through 2026. The system doubles installation productivity while enhancing build quality and eliminating manual lifting of heavy components, significantly improving workplace safety.

“The surge in energy demand, particularly from AI data centers, underscores the urgency of scalable, sustainable solutions,” said Kentaro Matsui, Managing Partner at SoftBank Global Advisers. “Terabase’s innovative approach to digitalizing and automating solar power plant deployment positions it as a leader in this transition. We’re pleased to support this vision as Terabase redefines how the world builds renewable energy infrastructure.”

This investment comes at a time when the recent breakthroughs in battery storage economics have enabled solar power plants to deliver cost-competitive electricity 24/7. With the onshoring of manufacturing and surge in data center deployments driving energy demand, utility-scale solar represents the fastest and most cost competitive form of new generation to power the economy.

Since its inception, Terabase has empowered project developers and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms to overcome cost and deployment barriers through solutions like the Terafab automated construction system, PlantPredict solar modeling software, and the Construct construction management platform that has supported more than 12 gigawatts of projects to date. This Series C funding will enable Terabase to rapidly deploy its proven technologies at scale, transforming how utility-scale solar projects are built and operated.