Southwest Boosting Flights in June From San Jose

Southwest Airlines, the nation’s leading discount airline, has added additional service to its flight schedule beginning in early June, including more flights from San Jose and San Diego.

“For a gamut of travelers seeking business opportunity, faraway fun, or family time, these new routes and additional flights put the Hospitality and value of Southwest Airlines in front of more of our Customers,” said Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We recently extended our flight schedule to early November, and we’re making available new service sooner for planning early summertime journeys.”

Committed to California

Building on a 20-year legacy as the largest carrier of California air travelers, Southwest is setting forth a summer flight schedule that offers more flights in key markets up and down the Golden State, including these weekday schedules beginning June 5:

San Diego and Sacramento – up to 20 times each way

San Diego and San Jose – up to 20 times each way

San Diego and Oakland – up to 14 times each way

Also on June 5, new nonstop service begins once daily between Sacramento and Santa Barbara.

The Way to San Jose

“For the summer and fall, we’ve given San Jose Customers more flights on California short-haul business routes, and into Las Vegas,” said Adam Decaire, Vice President Network Planning. “Based on currently published schedules, Southwest offers more service between Silicon Valley and the Northwest than any other carrier.”

Throughout the summer, Southwest will increase service on these routes between:

San Jose, Calif. and Las Vegas – weekday service up to 13 times a day each way

San Jose, Calif. and Long Beach, Calif. – weekday service up to four times each way

San Jose, Calif. and Orange County/Santa Ana, Calif. – weekday service up to 10 times each way

Northwest by Southwest

Additional access between the Pacific Northwest and the Peninsula/Silicon Valley grows with new Southwest service between San Jose, Calif. and Eugene, Ore., once daily beginning June 5, and with additional flights on existing routes between:

San Jose and Boise – weekday service twice a day each way

San Jose and Spokane – weekday service up to twice a day each way

San Jose and Portland, Ore. – weekday service six times a day each way

San Jose and Seattle/Tacoma – weekday service six times a day each way