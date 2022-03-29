Kroger, NVidia Team Up to Improve Shopping Experience With AI

Kroger Co., the nation’s largest supermarket chain, and NVIDIA announced a strategic collaboration to reimagine the shopping experience using AI-enabled applications and services.

Kroger and NVIDIA will build a state-of-art AI lab and demonstration center to expand Kroger’s freshness initiatives, improve shipping logistics and create a better shopping experience in stores through digital twin simulations — virtual models designed to accurately reflect store layouts and other operations.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA supports Kroger’s ‘Fresh for Everyone’ commitment,” said Wesley Rhodes, vice president of Technology Transformation & Research and Development at Kroger. “We look forward to learning more about how AI and data analytics will further our journey to provide our customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.”

The lab will be located in Kroger’s Cincinnati-based headquarters office. It will use the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite for retail, NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise to build digital twin simulations and NVIDIA cuOpt to explore logistics optimizations. The initial installation will use nine NVIDIA DGX A100 systems , NVIDIA InfiniBand networking and NVIDIA RTX workstations to gather actionable insights on the grocer’s nearly 2,800 stores across the United States.

“NVIDIA and Kroger’s collaboration on AI and digital twins will further expand Kroger’s digital technology leadership,” said Azita Martin, vice president and general manager of Retail at NVIDIA. “Kroger already is delivering excellent customer experiences in stores and providing fast home delivery. With NVIDIA AI, shoppers gain more personalized experiences in physical stores and online.”

The companies will explore how NVIDIA technology can: