Top 50 Most Visited Websites for April 2024

Comscore has released rankings of the Top 50 most visited websites for the month of April 2024. Figures include desktop, mobile and social visitors.

Cloudflare Partnering With 26 Venture Capital Firms

SAN FRANCISCO — Security company Cloudflare, Inc. recently announced a new funding program for startups in partnership with 26 leading venture capital investors. The Workers Launchpad Funding Program will provide up to $1.25 billion of financing to startups building applications on Cloudflare Workers, a highly-scalable serverless computing platform that allows developers to build or augment […]
Hashicorp Founders Worth $3.3 Billion

The founders of Hashicorp, a cloud platform for businesses that went public earlier this month, are collectively worth $3.3 billion. Shares in Hashicorp were up 8.6% Monday to close at $97.60. The company went public at $80 per share on December 8. Co-founder Mitchell Hashimoto holds 15,127,104 shares in the company worth $1.47 billion. Co-founder […]
FTC Sues Intuit Over False Free Tax Filing Claims

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Intuit Inc., the maker of the popular TurboTax tax filing software, by issuing an administrative complaint against the company for deceiving consumers with bogus advertisements pitching “free” tax filing that millions of consumers could not use. In addition, to prevent ongoing harm to consumers rushing to file their […]