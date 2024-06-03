Top 50 Most Visited Websites for April 2024

Comscore has released rankings of the Top 50 most visited websites for the month of April 2024. Figures include desktop, mobile and social visitors.
|#
|Property
|Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)
|% Reach
|1
|Google Sites
|277,336
|99
|2
|Microsoft Sites
|245,007
|88
|3
|Yahoo
|243,357
|87
|4
|Amazon
|236,037
|85
|5
|234,718
|84
|6
|Paramount Global
|226,482
|81
|7
|The Walt Disney Company
|224,956
|81
|8
|Comcast NBCUniversal
|224,607
|81
|9
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|181,094
|65
|10
|Raptive (formerly CafeMedia)
|178,061
|64
|11
|Dotdash Meredith
|177,247
|64
|12
|Fox Corporation
|176,649
|63
|13
|Apple Inc.
|174,919
|63
|14
|Universal Music Group
|168,583
|60
|15
|PayPal
|159,624
|57
|16
|WMX – Warner Music Group
|159,229
|57
|17
|Hearst
|150,512
|54
|18
|Freestar
|149,496
|54
|19
|USA TODAY Network
|148,079
|53
|20
|139,424
|50
|21
|Bytedance Inc.
|135,611
|49
|22
|Wal-Mart
|134,309
|48
|23
|127,681
|46
|24
|Spotify
|125,997
|45
|25
|Penske Media Corp (PMC)
|125,868
|45
|26
|BroadbandTV
|123,692
|44
|27
|The Orchard Music
|123,132
|44
|28
|Mediavine
|122,027
|44
|29
|Nexstar Inc.
|118,965
|43
|30
|Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|117,166
|42
|31
|Ziff Davis
|114,049
|41
|32
|Zillow Group
|113,224
|41
|33
|Vox Media
|103,704
|37
|34
|VEVO
|101,373
|36
|35
|Pandora SiriusXM Media
|99,452
|36
|36
|Future Plc
|97,718
|35
|37
|eBay
|91,326
|33
|38
|90,629
|33
|39
|Studio71 Network
|88,782
|32
|40
|Buzzfeed, Inc.
|88,330
|32
|41
|Weather Company, The
|85,612
|31
|42
|Intuit
|85,354
|31
|43
|Squareup Sites
|83,064
|30
|44
|New York Times Digital
|82,810
|30
|45
|QUORA.COM
|82,659
|30
|46
|RVO Health
|81,323
|29
|47
|Netflix Inc.
|79,083
|28
|48
|77,869
|28
|49
|Conde Nast Digital
|76,128
|27
|50
|The Arena Group
|75,265
|27