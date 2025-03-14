Anyware Robotics Collects $12 Million in Seed Funding

FREMONT — Anyware Robotics, a developer of multi-purpose mobile robotics equipped with embodied intelligence, has secured $12 million in seed funding. The round is led by GFT Ventures, with participation from Foothill Ventures, Black Forest Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and other investors.

Anyware Robotics is developing highly versatile mobile manipulators to tackle tasks beyond human physical capabilities across industries, whether due to size, reach, precision, speed, or hazardous conditions. Focusing on logistics, their first robot, Pixmo, is designed to unload containers and trucks, sort and palletize, depalletize, pick cases, and load containers – creating a versatile robotic workforce that can be dynamically deployed across the distribution network as operational requirements demand.

“Warehouse operations, particularly container unloading, face critical challenges with worker safety, labor shortages, and operational efficiency,” said Thomas Tang, CEO and co-founder of Anyware Robotics. “Our solution reduces receiving labor expenses by up to 60% and, more importantly, protects workers from injury-prone tasks in harsh conditions where extreme temperatures abound. We’re excited to see Pixmo making a big impact for our customers.”

For unloading, Anyware Robotics equipped Pixmo with an industry first, a patent-pending conveyor accessory, solving the trade-off between flexible and purpose-built automation. Rather than requiring complex pick-and-place movements, Pixmo employs an innovative “pull” motion to the conveyor, significantly increasing speed and reliability, delivering more value to their customers.

Anyware has deployed Pixmo with multiple leading 3PLs, with a focus on clients who process large volumes of ocean containers.

“Our company will handle over forty-five thousand containers in 2025. We’ve sought solutions for years that uphold our efficiency commitments to customers while ensuring a safe work environment for our staff,” said Young Liu, CEO of Western Post US. “We are excited to have Pixmo deployed at our warehouses to unload containers safely, efficiently, and sustainably.”

“What truly impressed us is Anyware’s ability to go from concept to commercial-ready solution with remarkable speed. The team’s deep understanding of warehouse pain points and pragmatic approach, coupled with their proprietary AI technology, positions them to rapidly transform an industry plagued by labor challenges and inefficiencies,” added Jay Eum, Founding Managing Partner of GFT Ventures, who will join the Board of Directors.