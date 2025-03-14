News Venture Capital

Anyware Robotics Collects $12 Million in Seed Funding

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

FREMONT — Anyware Robotics, a developer of multi-purpose mobile robotics equipped with embodied intelligence, has secured $12 million in seed funding. The round is led by GFT Ventures, with participation from Foothill Ventures, Black Forest Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and other investors.

Anyware Robotics is developing highly versatile mobile manipulators to tackle tasks beyond human physical capabilities across industries, whether due to size, reach, precision, speed, or hazardous conditions. Focusing on logistics, their first robot, Pixmo, is designed to unload containers and trucks, sort and palletize, depalletize, pick cases, and load containers – creating a versatile robotic workforce that can be dynamically deployed across the distribution network as operational requirements demand.

“Warehouse operations, particularly container unloading, face critical challenges with worker safety, labor shortages, and operational efficiency,” said Thomas Tang, CEO and co-founder of Anyware Robotics. “Our solution reduces receiving labor expenses by up to 60% and, more importantly, protects workers from injury-prone tasks in harsh conditions where extreme temperatures abound. We’re excited to see Pixmo making a big impact for our customers.”

For unloading, Anyware Robotics equipped Pixmo with an industry first, a patent-pending conveyor accessory, solving the trade-off between flexible and purpose-built automation. Rather than requiring complex pick-and-place movements, Pixmo employs an innovative “pull” motion to the conveyor, significantly increasing speed and reliability, delivering more value to their customers.

Anyware has deployed Pixmo with multiple leading 3PLs, with a focus on clients who process large volumes of ocean containers.

“Our company will handle over forty-five thousand containers in 2025. We’ve sought solutions for years that uphold our efficiency commitments to customers while ensuring a safe work environment for our staff,” said Young Liu, CEO of Western Post US. “We are excited to have Pixmo deployed at our warehouses to unload containers safely, efficiently, and sustainably.”

“What truly impressed us is Anyware’s ability to go from concept to commercial-ready solution with remarkable speed. The team’s deep understanding of warehouse pain points and pragmatic approach, coupled with their proprietary AI technology, positions them to rapidly transform an industry plagued by labor challenges and inefficiencies,” added Jay Eum, Founding Managing Partner of GFT Ventures, who will join the Board of Directors.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Starbucks Adds Pistachio Cream Cold Brew Drink

Posted on Author Editor

Starbucks launched its winter menu last week, featuring the return of the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte and the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. The Red Velvet Loaf returns to the bakery case to round out Starbucks winter menu. The new handcrafted Starbucks Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, and is topped […]
Venture Capital

RudderStack Rakes In $56 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — RudderStack, a platform for building customer data stacks trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, has raised $56 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Insight Partners along with continued support from Kleiner Perkins and S28 Capital. The investment will be used to accelerate growth and enable data […]
Venture Capital

Visby Medical Says Series E Expands to $135 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Visby Medical, a medical diagnostic company,  announced that it expanded its over-subscribed Series E financing round to include an additional $35 million for a total of over $135 million raised in the round. The additional investment was led by Lightrock, who joined existing Series E investors including John Doerr, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, ND Capital, Artiman Ventures, Pitango Venture Capital, […]