Oklo Board Member Confirmed as Energy Secretary

SANTA CLARA — Oklo Inc. announced that Chris Wright, a member of its Board of Directors, was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Energy on February 3, 2025. As a result, Wright has stepped down from Oklo’s Board to assume this critical role in advancing the nation’s energy policies.

“We congratulate Chris Wright on his confirmation as Secretary of Energy and thank him for his contributions to Oklo,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. “His expertise in energy and technology has been instrumental in shaping our vision, and we look forward to his leadership in the Department of Energy. We deeply appreciate his time on the Oklo Board of Directors and his dedication to our mission.”

The company said it will announce a replacement for Wright’s board seat soon.