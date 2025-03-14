News

San Jose Police Arrest Two for Massage Parlor Robberies

On January 20, 2025, at approximately 9:52 PM, the San José Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred at a massage business located in the 2000 block of Story Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the business and paid for a massage service. Immediately after, a second male suspect armed with a firearm entered the business and demanded money from the two adult female victims who were employees. The first suspect then forced both victims into different rooms and held them against their will. The second suspect took cash and items from the victims, and both fled the scene in a vehicle operated by a third suspect prior to police arrival.

SJPD Robbery Unit Detectives immediately began a comprehensive investigation and identified two of the three primary suspects: Damauriae Green and Shyanne Real. During the investigation, Detectives discovered that Suspect Greene was tied to several similar armed robberies in other cities, including the city of Milpitas.

SJPD Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their associated residences.

On March 11, 2025, Detectives, along with the SJPD Covert Response Unit (CRU), located and arrested Suspect Greene and Suspect Real in the city of Fresno. During a search of the residence, Detectives located evidence of the crime, as well as a replica firearm.

Suspect Greene and Suspect Real were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for armed robbery and kidnapping.

