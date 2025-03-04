EBR Systems Leases 51,136 Square Feet of Space in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has represented Drawbridge Realty in securing a new lease for a 51,136-square-foot Class A research and development (R&D) building located at 4600 Patrick Henry Drive in Santa Clara near Levi’s Stadium. The new tenant is EBR Systems, dedicated to superior treatment of cardiac rhythm disease by providing more physiologically effective stimulation through wireless cardiac pacing. EBR will be relocating from neighboring Sunnyvale and is expected to move into its new building in the first half of 2026.

Drawbridge recently completed renovations and the Santa Clara building will house EBR Systems’ key operations including manufacturing, distribution, and research and development. The move also represents a sizable expansion for the company.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Walt Stephenson and Jeff Cushman represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Greg Tippin and Tracey Solari with Newmark represented the tenant.

“Drawbridge acquired the property in 2013 and recently completed significant interior and exterior renovations in 2024, such as a new indoor & outdoor breakroom and patio space, plus other elements focused on the employee. These new modern upgrades and enhancements combined with a creative structure were important in securing this long-term deal,” said Walt Stephenson, Executive Director.

Drawbridge Realty and EBR Systems plan to each make additional capital improvements to the property as well as other workplace installations and operational needs prior to the company’s moving in next year.

Situated on ±3.2 acres, 4600 Patrick Henry is centrally located in Santa Clara, providing strategic access to Highway 101, SR 237 and Lawrence and Montague expressways. The property also provides convenient access to Light Rail and an abundance of retail, dining, and other major shopping within walking distance or just a short drive away. The location is also proximate to the San Jose International Airport.