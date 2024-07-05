News

Woman Shoved to Her Death at BART Station

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Trevor Belmont (49), of San Francisco, also known as Hoak Taing was charged in connection to a fatal incident at Powell Street BART Station on July 1, 2024. Mr. Belmont is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5, 2024, at 1:30pm in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice.  Mr. Belmont is charged with one count of murder (PC 187(a)).  The criminal complaint also alleges that Mr. Belmont personally inflicted great bodily injury on a vulnerable victim (PC 1203.09(a)) and that he intentionally killed the victim while lying in wait (PC 190.2(a)(15)).  The District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

“The nature of this incident at Powell Street BART Station was tragic and truly shocking. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and colleagues,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Unprovoked attacks, especially on our most vulnerable, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. San Francisco residents, workers, and visitors should be able to freely move about and utilize our public transportation systems without fear. My office will now do everything in our power to ensure that there is justice in this case.”

According to BART Police, on July 1, 2024, at approximately 11:06pm, BART Police officers responded to an incident involving a Millbrae-bound train at Powell Street Station. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 74-year-old victim who had allegedly been pushed into the path of the train by Mr. Belmont. The victim sustained severe head injuries and fell onto the platform. BART Police Officers and paramedics rendered immediate aid, and the victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim later succumbed to her injuries. Mr. Belmont was apprehended by BART Police at the scene.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Pet Supplies Plus Now on Doordash

Posted on Author Editor

DoorDash has launched a new partnership with Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise, to offer on-demand delivery of pet essentials from 720 locations. Whether it’s restocking food for their furry, feathery, or scaly friends, or indulging their pet with a new treat, pet parents can now enjoy the convenience of […]
News

Spirit Airlines Launches Flights From San Jose to Baltimore, LAX, Portland

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE – San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is happy to welcome passengers traveling to and from the three new nonstop destinations introduced by Spirit Airlines, just one year after the airline commenced operations in San José. Starting this month, Spirit has expanded its SJC service with new flights to Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Los Angeles (LAX) […]
News

LA Police Arrest 11 in Retail Theft Blitz

Posted on Author Editor

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division Burglary detectives announce the arrest this month of multiple shoplifting suspects during a blitz operation aimed at stopping retail theft. Retail theft has plagued various businesses operating inside the FIGat7th Plaza located in the area of 7th Street and Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles. To address this […]