Woman Shoved to Her Death at BART Station

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Trevor Belmont (49), of San Francisco, also known as Hoak Taing was charged in connection to a fatal incident at Powell Street BART Station on July 1, 2024. Mr. Belmont is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5, 2024, at 1:30pm in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. Mr. Belmont is charged with one count of murder (PC 187(a)). The criminal complaint also alleges that Mr. Belmont personally inflicted great bodily injury on a vulnerable victim (PC 1203.09(a)) and that he intentionally killed the victim while lying in wait (PC 190.2(a)(15)). The District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial due to the public safety risk he poses.

“The nature of this incident at Powell Street BART Station was tragic and truly shocking. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and colleagues,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Unprovoked attacks, especially on our most vulnerable, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. San Francisco residents, workers, and visitors should be able to freely move about and utilize our public transportation systems without fear. My office will now do everything in our power to ensure that there is justice in this case.”

According to BART Police, on July 1, 2024, at approximately 11:06pm, BART Police officers responded to an incident involving a Millbrae-bound train at Powell Street Station. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 74-year-old victim who had allegedly been pushed into the path of the train by Mr. Belmont. The victim sustained severe head injuries and fell onto the platform. BART Police Officers and paramedics rendered immediate aid, and the victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim later succumbed to her injuries. Mr. Belmont was apprehended by BART Police at the scene.