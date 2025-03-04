AVE Santa Clara Opens With 311 Apartments

AVE, the residential real estate brand of Korman Communities, in partnership with Ensemble Investments, a national developer of hospitality and mixed-use/multifamily real estate, has announced the opening of AVE Santa Clara (2240 Calle de Luna), a new elevated residential community with 311 apartments. Situated in the newly developed Clara District, footsteps from Levi’s Stadium, the property offers both traditional apartment rentals and fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options.

“AVE Santa Clara brings an unparalleled living experience to the vibrant new Clara District, conveniently located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Residents enjoy access to resort-style amenities, including our first AVEnture Hub, which offers complimentary outdoor gear – such as bikes, kayaks, and camping equipment to connect with the area’s abundant outdoor resources and one another – as well as high-touch service and fun resident events,” said President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities, Lea Anne Welsh. “Santa Clara is a place people want to live, with major tech employers and endless amenities from shopping and dining to sports and entertainment.”

Amenities

AVE Santa Clara boasts a wide range of amenities spanning 36,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. In addition to the AVEnture Hub, residents enjoy access to a two-story fitness center; a hospitality deck featuring a resort pool, hot tub, grilling stations, firepit lounges and on-demand food and beverage service; and a zen courtyard with a yoga lawn, grilling stations and dining pavilion, firepits and seating. Amenities also include well-appointed lounges; dog park; pet spa; game room; movie/sports lounge; private work pods; 24/7 business center; and conference rooms on every residential floor.

Just a few steps away, residents can dine and socialize at Clara’s Junction – an 18,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor social gathering place combining multiple dining options – including a New American restaurant and bar featuring inventive cocktails and beer selections; Taz’s Tacos, a resident taco truck; and The Pit, a live BBQ pit that will host guest pitmasters.

Apartments

Designed by BDE Architecture and Groundswell Design Group, AVE’s newest community offers 311 apartments spanning eight stories with expansive views, including traditional apartment rentals and fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. Residences include studios starting at $2,811, one-bedrooms starting at $3,110, two-bedrooms starting at $4,881 and three-bedrooms starting at $6,590.

All apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, abundant closet space, Samsung washers and dryers and blackout roller shades in the bedrooms.

Location

The property is conveniently located in the Clara District, footsteps from Levi’s Stadium, Nvidia Corporation, San Jose Mineta International Airport and major tech companies such as Apple, Facebook and Google. Residents also enjoy easy access to the VTA light rail for transportation to downtown San Jose.

“The opening of AVE Santa Clara marks the realization of a vision that began a decade ago, when Ensemble recognized the potential in Santa Clara’s efforts to create a new residential district. Our strategic plan led to the acquisition of seven parcels within the Clara District and the pursuit of substantial development plans across these properties. Looking at the result today, we could not be more excited to be part of this emerging neighborhood—having successfully executed the first phase of our vision to bring a vibrant and fun restaurant and entertainment venue to life, contributing to affordable housing in the district, and now celebrating Korman Communities launch of AVE Santa Clara as a dynamic, modern mixed-use development,” said Conrad Garner, Managing Director, Ensemble Investments.

AVE Santa Clara is now leasing and open for move-ins.