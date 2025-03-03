PsiQuantum Introduces Chipset for Quantum Computing

Designed by PsiQuantum and manufactured at GlobalFoundries in New York, the new chipset integrates these advances into high-volume, industrially-proven processes – ready for large-scale systems integration. PsiQuantum’s approach is based on using single photons – particles of light – which are then manipulated using silicon photonic chip technology originally developed for telecom and datacenter networking applications. For quantum applications, the company had to improve performance well beyond the state-of-the-art, and introduced new materials into the fab, including a superconducting material used for highly efficient single-photon detection, and Barium Titanate (BTO), an advanced material for low-loss, high speed optical switching which is developed and produced by PsiQuantum in San Jose, California. The company also had to overcome challenges with background noise and low-temperature operation of the chip to demonstrate the circuit performance detailed in the paper – PsiQuantum’s latest measurements include 99.98% single-qubit state preparation and measurement fidelity, 99.5% two-photon quantum interference visibility, and 99.72% chip-to-chip quantum interconnect fidelity.

PsiQuantum’s founding team performed the world’s first lab demonstration of a two-qubit logic gate using single photons in Brisbane, Australia over 20 years ago, invented integrated quantum photonics and ‘fusion-based’ quantum computing, and made a prototype quantum processor available via the cloud in 2013. Since then, the team has focused exclusively on the scaling, performance and manufacturing challenges associated with building million-qubit-scale systems essential for commercially valuable applications.

PsiQuantum has also introduced an entirely new cooling solution for quantum computers—eliminating the iconic “chandelier” dilution refrigerator in favor of a simpler, more powerful, and more manufacturable cuboid design, closer to a datacenter server rack. The Nature paper shares some details on this new approach to cooling, which is now deployed at PsiQuantum’s UK facility and was used for many of the performance results described. Thanks to these advancements, PsiQuantum now has the technology to manufacture and cool vast numbers of quantum chips. While the company must continue to improve the performance, integration and yield of the devices, there is no “next step” in terms of manufacturing maturity — GlobalFoundries is a “tier-1” fab. PsiQuantum has characterized millions of devices on thousands of wafers and currently performs around half a million measurements each month.