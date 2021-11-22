Target Expands Apple Shops to 36 Stores

Target says it is doubling the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shop stores this holiday— expanding from 17 to 36 stores — to offer guests more Apple products and accessories than ever before.

However, Target has 1,915 stores nationwide so it’s just a small number of stores that will be staffed with Apple-trained Target Tech consultants. There is one store in San Jose that has the Apple shop at 1811 Hillsdale Avenue. Most of the other Apple Target locations are in Texas and Florida.

The Apple in-store shops feature gifts like the iPhone 13 Pro or Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods, the HomePod mini, Apple TV and AppleCare?

The stores feature twice the space dedicated to Apple products and is aimed as a one-stop-shop for all your Apple needs.

Original Target stores with Apple shops Open now:

1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California

800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware

2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida

3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida

10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida

2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida

101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts

1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota

600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire

675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York

13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania

150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas

10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas

1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas

7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas

18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas

New locations with Apple shops: