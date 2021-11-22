Target Expands Apple Shops to 36 Stores

Target says it is doubling the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shop stores this holiday— expanding from 17 to 36 stores — to offer guests more Apple products and accessories than ever before.
However, Target has 1,915 stores nationwide so it’s just a small number of stores that will be staffed with Apple-trained Target Tech consultants. There is one store in San Jose that has the Apple shop at 1811 Hillsdale Avenue. Most of the other Apple Target locations are in Texas and Florida.
The Apple in-store shops feature gifts like the iPhone 13 Pro or Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods, the HomePod mini, Apple TV and AppleCare?
The stores feature twice the space dedicated to Apple products and is aimed as a one-stop-shop for all your Apple needs.
Original Target stores with Apple shops Open now:
- 1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California
- 800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware
- 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida
- 3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida
- 10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida
- 2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida
- 101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts
- 1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota
- 600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire
- 675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York
- 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania
- 150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas
- 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas
- 1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas
- 7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas
- 18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas
New locations with Apple shops:
- 10490 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida
- 325 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, Florida
- 7795 SW 40th St., Miami, Florida
- 650 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, Florida
- 1201 County Rd. 581, Wesley Chapel, Florida
- 8151 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida
- 4795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida
- 2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul, Minnesota
- 18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota
- 810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville, Minnesota
- 708 E Expressway 83, McAllen, Texas
- 850 Steger Towne Rd., Rockwall, Texas
- 21515 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, Texas
- 1600 W Arbrook Blvd., Arlington, Texas
- 8532 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas
- 5959 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, Texas
- 3201 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas
- 8000 Denton Hwy., Watauga, Texas
- 1801 S Loop 288, Denton, Texas