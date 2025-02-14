News

Man Charged Wih Smash and Grab Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Caleb Tuimavave (24), has been charged in connection to a commercial burglary in the Richmond District.  Mr. Tuimavave was arraigned on February 11, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.  Mr. Tuimavave is charged with one count of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), one count of grand theft (PC 487(a)), one count of vandalism (PC 594(b)(1)), one count of unlawful purchase of a firearm by a prohibited person (PC 29825(a)), one count of being a prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm (PC 25850(a)), one count of being a prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm (PC 25400(a)(2)), and one count of possession of ammunition (PC 30305(a)(1)).   The criminal complaint also includes several allegations including that Mr. Tuimavave was out on bail when the alleged crimes were committed (PC 12022.1(b)) and that he was acting in concert for theft or damage (PC 12022.65(a)).

“My office will not allow brazen thieves to act with impunity on our streets,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “San Franciscans are rightly outraged by brazen crimes like this and can trust in my office to lead the fight for justice in the courtroom to ensure that there is accountability, and that public safety is prioritized.”

According to court records, on January 6, 2025, Mr. Tuimavave was allegedly the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a traffic pole and the fence of a business on Cargo Way.  Allegedly he and others fled from the scene of the incident where San Francisco Police recovered a loaded AR-15 style assault pistol.  On January 22, 2025, at 3:23 AM, Mr. Tuimavave allegedly was part of a group that broke into a business on the 5300 block of Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District.  Allegedly the group arrived in multiple vehicles and used one to ram into the business to break down the front doors, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage and stealing an estimated $40,000 of merchandise.  Mr. Tuimavave allegedly fled once San Francisco Police arrived.  On February 6, 2025, San Francisco Police arrested Mr. Tuimavave allegedly with a loaded 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.  The gun was not registered to Mr. Tuimavave and had a 30-round high-capacity magazine inserted.

