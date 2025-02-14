Apple News

Apple TV Offers Android App Available for Download

Apple TV is opening up its streaming service to Android users!

The Apple TV app is now available to download from Google Play on Android mobile devices — including phones, tablets, and foldables — offering Android users access to hit, award-winning Apple Original series and films on Apple TV+, along with MLS Season Pass, the home of Major League Soccer.

Now available around the world, the Apple TV app for Android was built from the ground up to deliver Android users a familiar and intuitive interface. Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile and Google TV devices. Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial. Subscriptions are $9.99 per month.

The Apple TV app on Android includes key features like Continue Watching to pick up where a user left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future. The app streams seamlessly over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, and includes the ability to download to watch offline.

With the Apple TV app on Android, Android users can now subscribe to Apple TV+, which offers compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. The service’s hit titles include series like SeveranceSlow HorsesThe Morning ShowPresumed InnocentShrinkingHijackLootPalm RoyaleMasters of the Air, and Ted Lasso. Subscribers can also access Apple Original films like WolfsThe InstigatorsThe Family PlanKillers of the Flower MoonCODA, and more.

Just in time for Major League Soccer’s 2025 season, Android users can also subscribe to MLS Season Pass. Available through the Apple TV app, the subscription service offers fans every MLS match in one dedicated location with no blackouts, plus an array of exclusive content, in-depth coverage, and analysis. All 30 MLS clubs will be in action as the league kicks off its 30th season the weekend of February 22.

Apple TV+ is also the home of Friday Night Baseball — a weekly Major League Baseball double-header with no local broadcast restrictions. New for 2025, Apple TV+ subscribers can also enjoy Sunday Night Soccer, a weekly primetime standalone match showcasing MLS’s most compelling matchups.