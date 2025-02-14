Apple TV Offers Android App Available for Download

Apple TV is opening up its streaming service to Android users!

The Apple TV app is now available to download from Google Play on Android mobile devices — including phones, tablets, and foldables — offering Android users access to hit, award-winning Apple Original series and films on Apple TV+, along with MLS Season Pass, the home of Major League Soccer.

Now available around the world, the Apple TV app for Android was built from the ground up to deliver Android users a familiar and intuitive interface. Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile and Google TV devices. Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial. Subscriptions are $9.99 per month.

The Apple TV app on Android includes key features like Continue Watching to pick up where a user left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future. The app streams seamlessly over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, and includes the ability to download to watch offline.

With the Apple TV app on Android, Android users can now subscribe to Apple TV+, which offers compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. The service’s hit titles include series like Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso. Subscribers can also access Apple Original films like Wolfs, The Instigators, The Family Plan, Killers of the Flower Moon, CODA, and more.