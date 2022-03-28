Meta to Build One Million-Square-Foot Data Center in Kansas City

Meta Platforms — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — plans to build a nearly one million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, investing more than $800 million and supporting up to 100 jobs. The data center, a first of its kind in Missouri, is expected to be operational in 2024.

“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City, Missouri, for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and business friendly climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”

Meta’s data center will be located in Kansas City’s Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus. The site will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy, ranking it among the most sustainable data centers in the world, and add additional renewable energy to the region’s local grid. The facility will achieve net-zero carbon emissions and, on average, use 32 percent less energy and be 80 percent more water-efficient than the industry standard.

“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” said Darcy Nothnagle, Director of Community and Economic Development at Meta. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”

Meta chose to locate the facility in Kansas City for its central location, which offers improved network connectivity between coastal data centers. The Kansas City region also provides greater security, decreased risk of natural disasters and other threats, competitive energy prices, and options for renewable energy. Due to these and other advantages, the area is the third fastest-growing technology market in the nation. Kansas City has already ranked among the best cities for startups in the country, and provides a wide talent pool with the skills needed for technology jobs.

For the building of its new data center, Meta plans to use the Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program, a tool that incentivizes the location and expansion of data centers in Missouri. The Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program was created by the Missouri General Assembly in 2015.