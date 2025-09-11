Replit Closes $250 Million Round

FOSTER CITY — Replit, an agentic AI software creation platform, announced a $250 million round, valuing the company at $3 billion, an almost 3x valuation increase since its last raise in 2023. The funding comes on the heels of Replit growing annualized revenue from $2.8 million to $150 million in less than a year, a more than 50x increase, driven by a global community of more than 40 million users. Prysm Capital leads the round which includes Amex Ventures and Google’s AI Futures Fund as strategic investors. YC, Craft, a16z, Coatue, Paul Graham, and others are deepening their investments.

Creators across various industries use Replit to build apps, including teams at Zillow, Duolingo, and Coinbase, among others. Building on this customer momentum, Replit launched Agent 3 today, its most autonomous agent to date. These advances mark a shift from a helpful assistant agent to a true collaborator. Agent 3 is ten times more autonomous than previous versions, with the ability to test and fix code, and to build custom agents and workflows that can automate complex or repetitive tasks for any type of work, not just software engineering.

“We were the first to make vibe-coding a reality for individuals with no prior coding experience across the world,” said Amjad Masad, CEO and founder of Replit. “With the raise and our new AI Agent, we are positioned to supercharge customer traction to become the standard for enterprises. The future is exciting with millions — if not billions — of people bringing their ideas to life with a few clicks.”

“Replit’s vision — to empower everyone to build — strongly resonated with us. The traction with individuals, teams and enterprises has positioned Replit to be the leading agentic AI platform building custom software, agents and workflows” said Jay Park, managing partner and co-founder of Prysm Capital, “We are thrilled to support the Replit team in the next phase of their journey.”

In addition to the new investment, Replit announced that its products are now available to global customers through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

“Replit is demonstrating what is possible with AI agents,” said Jonathan Silber, director of the AI Futures Fund at Google. “We look forward to working with them to build agents using Gemini that will power the enterprise and continue bringing the benefits of Gemini to software developers.”

The new funds will be used for scaling operations, accelerated product development, and global expansion as Replit builds out a new way to work in the era of AI.