Prenuvo Raised $120 Million in 2024

REDWOOD CITY — Prenuvo, which specializes in proactive whole-body MRI screening, disclosed that it quietly raised $120 million as part of Series B fundraising during 2024. The company has identified over 1.4 million personalized health insights across its member base, highlighting the critical role of early detection. This milestone comes as Prenuvo surpassed 110,000 members and secured FDA clearance for its AI-powered Prenuvo Body Composition report.

“Prenuvo is leading a movement to make proactive healthcare accessible and transformative for everyone,” said Andrew Lacy, CEO of Prenuvo Inc. “We’re introducing a new approach to early detection that empowers individuals to take control of their health before symptoms emerge. This isn’t just about healthcare; it’s about reimagining how we approach health, using cutting-edge technology and world-class expertise to prevent disease and help people live longer, healthier lives.”

The round, co-led by Forerunner Ventures, Left Lane Capital, and existing investor Felicis, has accelerated Prenuvo’s augmentation of its core industry-leading whole-body MRI screening with additional modalities and analyses of the human body.

Prenuvo also announced FDA clearance for its AI-powered Prenuvo Body Composition report, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth.

Building on this momentum, Prenuvo has introduced three major advances:

FDA-cleared, AI-powered whole-body composition analysis platform that is non-invasive and delivers precise, actionable, and quantitative data on visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, liver fat, muscle volumes, as well as the volume of vital abdominal organs – providing patients with a personalized report to make informed lifestyle choices and proactive health decisions.

that is non-invasive and delivers precise, actionable, and quantitative data on visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, liver fat, muscle volumes, as well as the volume of vital abdominal organs – providing patients with a personalized report to make informed lifestyle choices and proactive health decisions. Groundbreaking new brain health scan that equips patients with critical data on brain function, cognitive health, and early indicators of neurodegenerative conditions.

that equips patients with critical data on brain function, cognitive health, and early indicators of neurodegenerative conditions. Comprehensive functional and conventional blood bio-marker assessment that uses a custom built panel of blood tests to provide insights into metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, and immune health. Designed to work symbiotically with imaging to deepen health insights.

These new capabilities will launch immediately in a bundled offering called Prenuvo Enhanced in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and New York locations, with other locations offering these enhanced screenings in the spring.

“Last year demonstrated an unmistakable shift in consumer behavior towards proactive health management,” said Sundeep Peechu, Managing Partner at Felicis. “Prenuvo has a unique integrated model that is difficult to replicate, and their advanced screening positions them to lead this transformation in preventative healthcare.”

Prenuvo has built the world’s largest private radiology group focused solely on whole-body MRI, with over 80 board-certified radiologists. This expertise has driven research collaborations with premier academic centers studying health, aging, and disease through the unique combination of MRI and AI.

Unlike others who outsource both imaging and radiology services, Prenuvo is fully vertically integrated, owning and operating 17 dedicated centers across North America. With a growing movement to prioritize preventative healthcare, Prenuvo will bring its revolutionary approach to 15 more clinics, including Europe and Australia, marking its first international expansion outside of North America.

“With only 2.5% of healthcare spending focused on preventative medicine, the US system waits for people to become sick before intervening,” said Brian O’Malley from Forerunner. “Consumers have grown tired of this and are responding with their own wallets. Prenuvo is the preeminent solution for a comprehensive understanding of one’s health, giving today’s patients unprecedented levels of knowledge to not just understand, but proactively intervene in the challenges that arise as we all age. Longevity is the new luxury and Prenuvo is democratizing access so that more can benefit from this.”

“Prenuvo has empowered patients in ways that conventional medical care simply hasn’t. Consumers are taking ownership and seeking answers outside of the traditional healthcare system. The physician and clinical ecosystem is waking up to the needs and wants of their patients, who are increasingly demanding proactive and preventative healthcare solutions like Prenuvo,” says Harley Miller, Managing Partner & CEO, Left Lane Capital. “We look forward to seeing how the team continues to scale, advance their proprietary research, and build on their life-changing (and saving) technology.”