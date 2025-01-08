Square Teams Up With Sysco

Square has announced a new partnership with Sysco, a leading global foodservice distributor, along with a number of new features to help food and beverage sellers run their businesses with ease.

For more than a decade, Square has delivered innovative products to help food and beverage operators streamline operations and grow their businesses. Now, in partnership with Sysco, Square aims to bring the company’s powerful, intuitive technology solutions to more restaurants worldwide.

Sysco, a trusted leader in foodservice, supports and enhances their customers’ success with a range of services, including top-tier technology recommendations through their Sysco Restaurant Solutions program. Now, as a Restaurant Solutions partner, Square’s technology suite will be promoted, co-marketed, and sold to Sysco’s customers.

“Sysco is committed to helping our customers succeed through innovative solutions and technology,” said Neil Russell, Chief Administrative Officer at Sysco. “Square’s technology is comprehensive and easy-to-use for operators and workers alike, and we know that their solutions can help food and beverage businesses work smarter, operate more efficiently, and find new avenues of growth.”

Square brings new and highly requested features to food and beverage businesses to save time, improve cash flow

Beyond the strategic partnership with Sysco, Square also announced new features to help restaurants run their businesses easily and efficiently. These features are currently rolling out to sellers, with full availability in early 2025.

Restaurants and bars can now preauthorize Bar Tabs for customers paying with credit card or digital wallet, improving the guest experience by speeding up ordering and simplifying checkout while also providing businesses with a secure payments experience. This feature is especially critical for bars and breweries, allowing these sellers to streamline service and start tabs without holding onto guests’ cards, all while protecting their bottomline.

^, restaurants using Square Checking can receive funds for orders made through third-party delivery platforms instantly and without additional fees, giving sellers immediate access to their earned revenue. Cash flow is a major pain point for restaurants, particularly as margins get tighter, and with third-party delivery platforms continuing to grow in popularity, the delay in time-to-money for the orders they fulfill – up to 11 days in some cases – can be extremely challenging. Instant Payouts addresses this challenge for sellers, helping them worry less about their liquidity and giving them the means to more quickly restock inventory, pay their teams, and get orders out the door. Instant Payouts is currently available to Square for Restaurants Plus and Premium sellers that have integrated DoorDash or Uber Eats into Square, with more third-party providers coming in 2025. Sellers can now set up House Accounts for regulars or large institutional clients they know and trust, invoicing them monthly, quarterly, or whenever’s good for the business and customer.

“Holding onto people’s credit cards at the bar – and having 20-30 people per night forget to close out their tabs – can be a nightmare, so we were eager to work with Square on testing Bar Tabs for our brewery locations,” said Eric Lurwick, General Manager at Cisco Brewers on Nantucket. “We collaborated closely with the Square team on providing feedback to help fine-tune the product, and using Bar Tabs has made the lives of Cisco employees and customers a lot better.”