Sonder Holdings to Shut Down

SAN FRANCISCO — Sonder Holdings, operator of premium apartments and boutique hotels, announced that it will wind down operations immediately and expects to initiate a Chapter 7 liquidation of its U.S. business. The Company also intends to initiate insolvency proceedings in the international countries in which it operates.

Sonder has faced severe financial constraints arising from, among other things, prolonged challenges in the integration of the Company’s systems and booking arrangements with Marriott International. On Sunday, November 9, 2025, Marriott International announced that it terminated its licensing agreement with Sonder, deeming it no longer in effect. The Company made comprehensive efforts to evaluate all financing and other strategic alternatives, including a sale of its business and operations, to improve its financial condition. As part of those efforts, the Company engaged numerous strategic and financial parties but ultimately was unable to execute a viable going concern transaction for its business and operations or obtain additional liquidity. In light of these unsuccessful efforts and the Company’s financial condition, the Board of Directors made the difficult decision to wind-down operations and pursue a court-supervised liquidation of the U.S. business immediately.

Launched in 2014, Sonder properties are found in prime locations in 37 cities, spanning nine countries, and three continents.

“We are devastated to reach a point where a liquidation is the only viable path forward,” said Janice Sears, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sonder. “Unfortunately, our integration with Marriott International was substantially delayed due to unexpected challenges in aligning our technology frameworks, resulting in significant, unanticipated integration costs, as well as a sharp decline in revenue arising from Sonder’s participation in Marriott’s Bonvoy reservation system. These issues persisted and contributed to a substantial and material loss in working capital. We explored all viable alternatives to avoid this outcome, but we are left with no choice other than to proceed with an immediate wind-down of our operations and liquidation of our assets.”

Ms. Sears continued, “The Board and I are deeply grateful to our employees for their longstanding dedication to putting the guest experience at the center of everything we do. Due to their passion and effort, Sonder spent the last decade redefining hospitality with remarkable and accessible guest stay experiences. On behalf of the entire Sonder team, we express our gratitude to our guests and partners for their business and support over the years.”

Additional information regarding the court proceedings and wind-down, including the status of the Company’s operations outside the U.S., will be made available by the Chapter 7 Trustee or the Company’s international subsidiaries in due course.