Sweetgreen, Local Kitchens Open in Downtown Burlingame

BURLINGAME – Joint venture partners Dostart Development Company, LLC (“DDC”) and Sares Regis Group of Northern California (“SRGNC”) announced recent lease signings with Local Kitchens and Sweetgreen at their landmark 220 Park development in downtown Burlingame, CA.

[Photo above: 220 Park (Source: Craig Cozart Photography)]

One spot, every flavor. Local Kitchens is a multi-brand restaurant that collaborates with beloved chefs to bring their signature dishes under one roof. “We’re thrilled to bring Local Kitchens to downtown Burlingame,” said Jon Goldsmith, Founder and CEO of Local Kitchens. “This project is an ideal fit for our mission to celebrate local flavors and bring people together.

Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, will provide fresh, locally sourced plates, salads and bowls in a beautifully designed space that reflects its commitment to community and connection. “Opening in Downtown Burlingame feels like the perfect fit for Sweetgreen. Located in a vibrant, walkable neighborhood, Burlingame’s strong sense of community makes this an exciting opportunity for us. We’re looking forward to opening our doors next year!” said Christopher Tarrant, Sweetgreen’s Chief Development Officer.

These tenants join Bacchus Management Group, which will transform the historic Burlingame Post Office into an iconic new dining destination, and follow recent significant leasing momentum at the 220 Park development. Over the summer, the project welcomed premier private equity firm SkyKnight Capital, which will relocate from San Francisco occupy approximately 10,000 square feet of office space in the project, as well as added a new Kohler Signature Showroom to the ground floor.

Designed by KSH Architects, the 220 Park project integrates Class A office space with vibrant retail offerings and the energy of the new Town Square, creating a one-of-a-kind workplace experience for leading companies. “These new restaurants are more than just amenities – they’re a critical part of creating an elevated workplace experience where people genuinely want to be,” said Mollie Ricker, partner at DDC. “220 Park is not only located in the heart of an incredible downtown, but our office tenants will now have multiple different dining options literally steps from their workspace.”

Ben Paul of Cushman & Wakefield further emphasized the draw of these amenities for office tenants. “Amenities like Local Kitchens, Sweetgreen, and the Bacchus Group, combined with the Town Square are game-changers for tenants,” said Paul. “Office tenants recognize the unique appeal of this project, and these retail additions further position 220 Park as the premier choice for companies looking to attract top talent and create inspiring workplaces.”

The City of Burlingame is set to begin construction on the Town Square in January with completion expected in the fall of 2025, coinciding with projected opening for the Bacchus Group’s restaurant in the historic post office. This new public space will feature outdoor dining, cultural events, and gathering areas, further enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Burlingame.

Chris Homs of Lockehouse Retail Group, who represented 220 Park in the deals, said, “With these final leases, we’ve brought 220 Park’s retail space to 100% leased, creating a vibrant ground-floor experience that perfectly complements the building’s premium office spaces. Local Kitchens and Sweetgreen represent the type of innovative, high-quality retailers that make downtown Burlingame so exceptional.”