Walgreens Cutting Store Prices on Over 1,300 Items

Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drug store chains, is cutting prices on over 1,300 items. The company also plans to introduce a series of promotional campaigns, including the return of Walgreens popular myW Days in mid-July.

“Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we’ve been doing since October of 2023,” said Tracey D. Brown, EVP, President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer. “Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily. Listening to our customers and offering quality products, value, and convenience every day is our continued commitment.”

Walgreens continues to lower prices on more than 1,300 national and store brand products across health and wellness, personal care and seasonal categories.

Examples of price reductions include:

One a Day 80ct Men’s and Women’s Gummy Vitamins now $11.99 (was $13.49)

Always Pad Mod Regular (20ct) now $6.99 (was $7.49)

Clean & Clear Foaming Facial Cleanser now $6.99 (was $7.99)

Eucerin Advance Repair Hand Cream now $5.99 (was $7.29)

Kanka Soft Brush Tooth and Gum Pain Gel 0.07 oz now $7.99 (was $9.79)

Salonpas Pain Relief Patch now $10.99 (was $11.99)

Nine (9) Can Igloo Hard Cooler now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Squishmallow 16” plush now $20.00 (was $24.99)

Bring on the Sun Youth Dive Rings and Goggles now $3.00 (was $4.99)

Lasko 20” Box Fan now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Nice! Mini Pretzels now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Nice! Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Prices may vary by location, Walgreens.com and the Walgreens app.

Walgreens has more than 9,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.