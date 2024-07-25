Amazon Reports Record Sales for Prime Day

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2024 was Amazon’s biggest Prime Day shopping event ever, with record sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous Prime Day event from July 16-17. During the 48-hour shopping event, Prime members globally saved billions on deals across every category.

With Amazon’s vast selection at some of the lowest prices of the year so far, millions more Prime members shopped the two-day shopping event compared to Prime Day 2023. The opportunity to save big meant a record-breaking number of customers signed up for Prime in the three weeks leading up to Prime Day, with millions of new members worldwide.

“Prime Day 2024 was a huge success thanks to the millions of Prime members globally who turned to Amazon for fantastic deals, and our much-appreciated employees, delivery partners, and sellers around the world who helped bring the event to life for customers,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “We love helping Prime members save money, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of the savings, selection, and convenience that Prime membership provides customers looking for shopping, entertainment, food delivery, and more.”

Members shopped deals from popular brands like Sol de Janeiro, Apple, Dyson, and Ring, as well as small businesses, including TruSkin, ALOHA, Blueland, and Native Pet, with members in the U.S. able to shop more deals on small business products than ever before. Independent sellers – most of which are small and medium-sized businesses – who help make Amazon’s wide selection possible, sold more than 200 million items during the Prime Day event.

Members also took advantage of incredible savings on Amazon devices, subscriptions for Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market grocery delivery, plus food delivery from Grubhub+. Prime members in the U.S. chose to consolidate their deliveries on millions of orders during Prime Day, saving an estimated 10 million trips. This consolidation results in lower carbon emissions on average.

Rufus, Amazon’s new AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, helped millions of customers shop Amazon’s wide selection quickly and easily. Plus, millions of customers visited Amazon Inspire during Prime Day. Amazon Inspire is an in-Amazon app shopping experience that gives customers a way to discover products and seamlessly shop by exploring videos and images from other customers, influencers, and brands they love. Inspire can be accessed by tapping the Play icon at the bottom of the Amazon Shopping app.

Prime Day is one of the many benefits available to Prime members who enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings, and entertainment perks all in a single membership. In the U.S., members have access to: