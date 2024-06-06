News

San Francisco Police Arrest 7 in CVS Robbery

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

San Francisco police officers arrested seven retail theft suspects who ransacked a CVS pharmacy store in the Ingleside District last week thanks in part to the sharp eyes of an off-duty SFPD sergeant.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the off-duty sergeant was driving near the 700 block of Portola Drive when he witnessed a large group of people walking toward the pharmacy store carrying empty bags.

The sergeant watched the group chaotically leave the store with one suspect pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise. The sergeant relayed the information to dispatch and officers from Ingleside Station swiftly responded to the area.

Officers detained six adult suspects, three males and three females, and one male juvenile suspect. Officers recovered stolen merchandise including makeup, diapers, bath and body products, batteries, vitamins, and other items. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspects for organized retail theft.

SFPD has prioritized addressing organized retail theft, and anyone who commits these crimes will be held accountable.

SFPD has been conducting routine blitz operations at local businesses, leading to hundreds of arrests in recent months.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Red Cross Reports Blood Shortage

Posted on Author Editor

As the nation returns to in-person workplaces and schools amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the American Red Cross faces an emergency blood and platelet shortage. Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year, decreasing by about 10% since August. Those who are eligible to donate are urged to do so now to […]
News

Mendocino Farms Opens New Restaurant in Santa Clara

Posted on Author Editor

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant chain known for fresh sandwiches, salads and more, is bringing its fresh, fearless flavors to Santa Clara’s northern tech corridor at Mission Park Marketplace (2040 Wyatt Drive, Suite 110) opening on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. The grand-opening festivities kick-off with a free entrée offer — when guests create a My Mendo account […]
News

Intel Buys Israeli-Based Granulate

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Intel Corporation announced an agreement to acquire Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd., an Israel-based developer of real-time continuous optimization software. The acquisition of Granulate will help cloud and data center customers maximize compute workload performance and reduce infrastructure and cloud costs. Deal terms are not being disclosed but reports say Intel is paying […]