San Francisco Police Arrest 7 in CVS Robbery

San Francisco police officers arrested seven retail theft suspects who ransacked a CVS pharmacy store in the Ingleside District last week thanks in part to the sharp eyes of an off-duty SFPD sergeant.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the off-duty sergeant was driving near the 700 block of Portola Drive when he witnessed a large group of people walking toward the pharmacy store carrying empty bags.

The sergeant watched the group chaotically leave the store with one suspect pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise. The sergeant relayed the information to dispatch and officers from Ingleside Station swiftly responded to the area.

Officers detained six adult suspects, three males and three females, and one male juvenile suspect. Officers recovered stolen merchandise including makeup, diapers, bath and body products, batteries, vitamins, and other items. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspects for organized retail theft.

SFPD has prioritized addressing organized retail theft, and anyone who commits these crimes will be held accountable.

SFPD has been conducting routine blitz operations at local businesses, leading to hundreds of arrests in recent months.