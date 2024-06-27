Amazon Prime Day Coming on July 16-17

Amazon is holding its 10th annual Prime Day event this summer. From July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17, Prime members get exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 categories including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel. New deals will continue to drop as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event, so members can come back and shop often to find something they love. Back this year, ahead of the event, Prime members can also request an invitation to access Invite-only deals—exclusive Prime Day deals expected to sell out—including up to 40% off Sony Wireless Headphones and up to 30% off Peloton products.

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually.

Megan Thee Stallion kicks off the deal event by announcing the dates of Prime Day with her latest music video and new original song, “It’s Prime Day”. Prime members can shop Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime Day picks inspired by her different interests featured in the music video. Picks include early deals on items from her new Hot Girl Summer tour merchandise collection. The song, streaming exclusively on Amazon Music beginning today, is a bonus track on her forthcoming album MEGAN dropping on June 28th for fans listening only on Amazon Music. Each day, from July 8 – July 15, other influencers including Jess Sims, Alyssa McKay, Monet McMichael, Jared McCain, Millie Bobby Brown, Meredith Duxbury, and Alix Earle will drop exciting deals on their favorite products across top categories including beauty, sports, and home.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings—including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”

Ace Back to School and College Shopping

School and college shopping guides are back, with deals on everything parents, students, and teachers need for the upcoming school season. With convenient shopping filters, customers can search products by price and select their desired delivery speed including Same-Day Delivery, which is currently available to customers in more than 110 U.S. metro areas. Those looking for dorm decor inspiration can embrace their personal styles with curated product lists derived from popular social media trends to design their space, their way. Visit amazon.com/backtoschool and amazon.com/offtocollege to discover the shopping guides and begin shopping. Young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Kicking off the savings, Amazon Basics will delight customers with 40% off school supplies and dorm staples, and Amazon Essentials will offer 40% off on cozy and comfortable crew necks, hoodies, and joggers.

Early Deals, Shop Now

Prime members can start enjoying Prime Day savings now, with early access to deals on products from popular brands like Nordic Track, poppi Prebiotic Sodas, and Hatch. More early savings include: