Alaska Airlines Opens New Lounge at San Francisco Airport

SAN FRANCISCO — Alaska Airlines has officially opened its newest Alaska Lounge at San Francisco International Airport’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1. The modern and spacious 11,000 square foot space offers an unparalleled pre-flight experience with a welcoming West Coast vibe, open spaces bathed in natural light and warm finishes.

“Today’s unveiling of our elegantly designed Lounge at SFO represents the culmination of over two years of dedicated commitment to enhance the way we care for our guests,” said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. “Our Lounges redefine the premium travel experience, providing top-tier amenities and ample space to escape the hustle and bustle of the airport, whether you’re traveling with Alaska or our oneworld and global airline partners.”

Upon entering the SFO Lounge, guests are transported to a tranquil retreat. Savor hand-crafted espresso beverages from the barista station or enjoy a refreshing local craft brew and a glass of West Coast wine from the contemporary bar. The space exudes sophistication with sleek, stylish details balanced with an inviting atmosphere for travelers to unwind.

For guests who have time to refuel, they’ll be able to indulge on a complimentary selection of food and beverages designed to satisfy every palate, including popular sourdough bread & spreads and candy jars that carry local San Francisco Bay Area favorite sweets. A made-to-order pancake machine has become such a beloved attraction for travelers of all ages that the airline has added one more for a total of two in the space.

The SFO Lounge stands as Alaska Airlines’ largest in California with 55% more seating compared to the previous Lounge at Terminal 2, complete with plug-in outlets for charging devices at nearly every seat. Each nook is thoughtfully designed, including a space for travelers with just a few minutes to recharge and Signature Loungers positioned by floor-to-ceiling windows for relaxation with a view. For the first time, they’ve installed TalkBox booths to provide the ultimate privacy for calls or meetings.

In partnership with William Duff Architects, the Lounge is designed to secure LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification, reflecting our commitment to sustainability.  The Lounge will achieve certification through water-efficient measures and the use of low-emitting materials to reduce energy use.

The opening of the SFO Alaska Lounge marks the completion of a two-year, $30 million relocation project to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 and aligns with a $3 billion investment to enhance infrastructure and guest experience at major West Coast hubs.

Last month, Alaska Airlines officially began operating out of Harvey Milk Terminal 1 and debuted SFO’s first automated bag drop technology, streamlining the travel experience and supporting the long-term goal of reducing congestion in lobbies. This move positions Alaska Air as the largest carrier at the terminal and sets us up for long-term growth in San Francisco where it serves approximately 5 million guests each year.

