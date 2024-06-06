News

Dollar Tree to Take Over 170 Leases From 99 Cents Only

Dollar Tree, the nation’s largest discount retailer, announced that it acquired rights for 170 leases of 99 Cents Only Stores across Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The deal was completed via two transactions in May that were approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. As part of the transactions, Dollar Tree also acquired the North American Intellectual Property of 99 Cents Only Stores and select on-site furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

In April, California-based 99 Cents Only Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and subsequently initiated a process to dispose of its assets, including its inventory, owned real estate and store leases.

The Dollar Tree takeover will mean an increase in price for shoppers used to paying just 99 cents. Dollar Tree charges a minimum $1.25 for most items and is also selling higher priced items over $5.

“As we continue to execute on our accelerated growth strategy for the Dollar Tree brand, this was an attractive opportunity to secure leases in priority markets where we see strong profitable growth potential,” said Michael Creedon, Jr., Dollar Tree’s Chief Operating Officer. “The portfolio complements our existing footprint and will provide us access to high quality real estate assets in premium retail centers, enabling us to rapidly grow the Dollar Tree brand across the western United States, reaching even more customers and communities.”

Dollar Tree looks forward to welcoming customers from 99 Cents Only Stores as early as fall 2024.

