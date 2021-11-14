Instacart Adds Deal Tab, Dollar Store Hub to App

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the leading online grocery delivery service in North America, has added a number of new features to the Instacart App that are designed to make online grocery shopping more affordable. From a Deals Tab and exclusive savings for Express members, to a new reduced cost and free delivery option and new Dollar Store Hub destination on the Instacart marketplace, the company is rolling out more ways for customers to save when shopping from their favorite retailers.

This new slate of features come at a time when grocery costs are continuing to rise across North America ahead of the holidays and amid increasing global supply chain challenges. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for groceries and other food prepared at home increased by 2.6% over the past year — and that’s on top of a 3.5% increase from 2019. Many consumers will feel these increases on items like corn, dinner rolls and cranberry sauce as they prepare for Thanksgiving, and even frozen turkey prices are already 25 cents more per pound than they were a year ago, according to the USDA’s Turkey Market News Report .

“Giving people more access to food — and more time to enjoy it together — has always been core to our mission. For most families, when it comes to grocery shopping we know that every dollar matters. Outside of rent and transportation, groceries are one of the largest monthly budget expenditures for most households. Roughly 60% of offline grocery transactions in the U.S. include coupons, and across our own marketplace customers have already saved more than $400 million this year,” said Asha Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Instacart. “That’s why we’re proud to roll out these new features that help customers get exactly what they need, while also saving along the way. Online grocery shouldn’t be a luxury, and we’re committed to making Instacart the most affordable way for families across North America to get the food they need from the retailers they love.”

The company is rolling out a slate of new features in the Instacart App that are designed to make grocery shopping more affordable: