Palo Alto Police Investigating Two Home Burglaries

PALO ALTO, CA – Police are investigating two daytime burglaries of occupied homes this week. There was no contact between the suspect and residents in either case. Detectives do not have evidence connecting the two cases. The suspects are unknown and at large.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at about 3:33 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a burglary at a residence in the 100 block of Seale Avenue that had occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. The victim, a woman in her sixties, rents a room at the back of the home that has its own side door. She went outside briefly, using that door, and then returned inside after closing it. An hour later, she discovered the door was open, and saw that it had been pried open from the outside. She did not hear anyone inside her home and believes it is likely the burglar heard her moving inside and fled. Two other adults were also home at the time, but asleep. The victim told another resident what happened, who notified a family member later in the day. That family member called the police. Nothing was taken or disturbed within the home.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at about 12:14 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a burglary at a residence in the 1100 block of Palo Alto Avenue that had occurred between 7 and 8 a.m. The victim, a woman in her thirties, reported that she had heard the front door open and close about a minute later. She assumed it might be her landlord. She then noticed that her cell phone and wallet, which had been on a chair next to the front door, were missing. She went outside and found some miscellaneous items from her wallet that had been discarded on the sidewalk near the intersection of Palo Alto Avenue at Chaucer Street. She told police the front door had likely been left unlocked. Nothing else was taken or disturbed within the home.

Officers are investigating both incidents. Detectives do not have any evidence connecting the two cases at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.