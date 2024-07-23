Intel Launches Apprenticeship Program for Manufacturing Technicians in AZ

SANTA CLARA — Intel is launching its first U.S. registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians in Arizona in collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board, the SEMI Foundation, Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCD) and Fresh Start Women’s Foundation. The company plans to train facility technician apprentices over the next five years. Selected apprentices will be full-time Intel employees on day one and will earn a certificate and college credit upon successful completion of the one-year program.

“Facility technicians are responsible for the setup, maintenance and performance of the complex machinery used to build semiconductors. There is a very small pool of trained applicants with this specific skill set. Intel’s new apprenticeship program addresses this challenge by providing hands-on training in our fabs, expanding the semiconductor talent pipeline to help meet the workforce demand of the future.”

–Christy Pambianchi, Intel chief people officer

Traditional recruiting methods alone are not enough to meet the growing demand for skilled semiconductor technicians. According to SIA, the semiconductor industry is expected to add nearly 115,000 jobs by 2030, and roughly 58% of these new jobs risk going unfilled. Of these unfilled jobs, 39% are projected to involve technician roles, most of which require certificates or two-year degrees.

Apprenticeships offer a practical and effective way to train individuals for these roles, benefiting both individuals and organizations. Apprentices gain valuable skills, experience and industry-specific knowledge, leading to improved career opportunities and contributing to a more skilled and competitive workforce. Apprenticeships are a way to attract diverse talent with greater-than-average retention, with 90% of apprentices staying with their employer after program completion.

The one-year program will involve a mix of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. Participants will be hired as Intel employees as they learn the core competencies needed for facility technician roles, including hand-tool basics with mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic and vacuum systems; electrical basics and electronics; handling of chemicals and gases; and communications skills, problem solving and critical thinking. Intel’s apprenticeship program provides more technical skills than other opportunities within the industry, focusing on hands-on skills in gas and chemical facility training.