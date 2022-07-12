News

Adobe Updates Photoshop and Lightroom

SAN JOSEAdobe recently unveiled major updates to Creative Cloud applications Photoshop, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, delivering significant new features, benefits and value to customers. The updates deliver new editing and usability enhancements to Photoshop on the web (beta), leverage Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to help simplify complex workflows for creatives and streamline cross-device (desktop, web and mobile) collaboration workflows for Photoshop and Lightroom users.

“These innovative, AI-driven features for desktop, web and mobile make it fast and easy to create great images anywhere with Photoshop and Lightroom,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud. “We’re continuing to add new capabilities to Photoshop on the web, making it not only a great way to collaborate on projects but also to facilitate key edits in your browser.” Belsky unveiled these updates from a customer event in Paris. They include:

AI-Powered Innovations and Expanded Workflows in Photoshop

Neural Filters in Photoshop put the power of cutting-edge AI and machine learning into the hands of creatives. Built to help lower barriers to creativity, Neural Filters have emerged as one of Photoshop’s most popular AI-powered tools. They dramatically reduce complex workflows into easy-to-use, transformative solutions for photo editing and manipulation. Over 300 million Neural Filters have been applied to creative work by more than four million creatives to date.

Adobe also previewed a powerful new Photo Restoration Neural Filter designed to help users bring old or damaged photos back to life by detecting and eliminating scratches and other minor imperfections in seconds.

Adobe also announced updates to Photoshop on the web (beta) including:

  • New, easy-to-use editing features like CurvesRefineEdgeDodge and Burn and Smart Objects conversion;
  • Mobile browser access for fast and easy reviewing and commenting;
  • Onboarding and learning content for new creatives and citizen creators who were previously unfamiliar with Photoshop; as well as
  • Performance and UX enhancements.

Powerful New Features Across Lightroom Ecosystem

Today’s updates to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic deliver powerful new editing capabilities and time-saving workflows for photographers. Notable additions include:

  • The ability for photographers to quickly trim and apply edits to video clips in Lightroom using the same editing sliders and presets used on photos (desktop and mobile);
  • AI-powered Adaptive Presets for applying different effects to distinct parts of a photo (Lightroom desktop, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw);
  • Key workflow enhancements for adjusting intensity of presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic) and comparing photos side-by-side (Lightroom desktop);
  • AI-powered Auto Red Eye Removal (Lightroom desktop and Adobe Camera Raw);
  • New Premium Presets (Lightroom desktop, mobile, web, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Camera Raw); and
  • Expansion of Remix capabilities to Lightroom mobile and web.
