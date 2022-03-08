Apple Unveils New iPhone SE With 5G

CUPERTINO — Apple has an unveiled a new iPhone SE, a 5G phone with a budget price of $429.

iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, which powers advanced camera capabilities and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.1 iPhone SE will be available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

Apple has halted all sales in Russia due to the conflict with Ukraine.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”

iPhone SE is as durable as it is beautiful, and features an aerospace-grade aluminum and glass design, now with the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back — the same as on the back of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. Rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, iPhone SE is designed to protect against spills. iPhone SE features the familiar Home button with Touch ID — an easy, private, and secure alternative for logging in to apps, authorizing App Store purchases, making Apple Pay transactions, and more.

The lightning-fast A15 Bionic — introduced with iPhone 13 — comes to iPhone SE and makes nearly every experience better, from launching apps to handling demanding tasks with ease. A15 Bionic packs a powerful 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8, and even faster compared to older models. The 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computations for third-party applications, as well as unlocking features for iPhone SE like Live Text in the Camera app with iOS 15 and on-device dictation. Perfect for photography, gaming, and augmented reality experiences, A15 Bionic makes every action feel fluid.