Mariah Carey Christmas Special to Debut Dec. 3 on Apple TV+

Mariah Carey, superstar singer best known for holiday hit All I Want for Christmas is You, will debut her new Christmas show on Apple TV+ this Friday, December 3.

This is the second consecutive year that Carey has taped a holiday show for Apple TV+.

The highly anticipated special will reveal the first and only performance of multi-Grammy Award-winning Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+. Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and Apple TV+’s perennial smash hit, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The holiday event is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world-renowned director of music videos and films (“Bodied,” “Detention,” “Torque”), who also serves as executive producer on the special.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99 per month. Apple is offering three months free with purchase of a new iPhone, iMac, iPad, iPod Touch or Apple TV device.