Apple Apple Releases August List of Free Baseball Games

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the August 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule. Scheduled games continue to be available to watch for free, only on Apple TV+. Game assignments for “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasters will be announced on a weekly basis.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

Fans can access “Friday Night Baseball” games and additional content, including new exclusive programs such as “Countdown to First Pitch” for a preview of the week’s matchups, and “MLB Daily Recap,” only in the Apple TV app.

In Apple News, fans can easily follow their favorite teams and watch personalized MLB highlights right in the News app. Each Friday, fans can enjoy a curated group of highlights and stories from around the league, and easily tap to watch “Friday Night Baseball” directly in the Apple TV app.

In Apple Music, fans can find exclusive playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured on “Friday Night Baseball” each week, as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

“Friday Night Baseball” games are available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. Users can follow step-by-step instructions to access “Friday Night Baseball” across devices. “Friday Night Baseball” includes live pre and postgame shows, and is available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.