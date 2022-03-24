Panera Introducing Two Premium Chicken Sandwiches

National sandwich chain Panera is introducing a new line up of Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches, available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide on March 30. The addition to the menu will feature two new seared, chef-crafted chicken sandwiches.
There are over 2,100 Panera locations in 48 states and Ontario, Canada.
Panera is unveiling two takes on the Chef’s Chicken Sandwich: the “Signature Take” and the “Spicy Take.” Both handcrafted sandwiches will be priced starting at $10.99 but may vary depending on location.
Panera’s chefs aimed to redefine the traditional chicken sandwich, beginning with the sandwich’s centerpiece, the chicken itself. A juicy quarter pound of 100% all-white meat chicken breast filet is marinated with rich chicken flavor and seasoned with Panera’s signature spice blend. The filet is seared golden brown and then finished sous vide to lock in flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. Each filet is topped with a crunchy topping, either parmesan crisps or spicy, crispy pickle chips, and a proprietary garlic aioli sauce, all thoughtfully stacked between a buttery brioche roll — designed to deliver a chef’s kiss with each bite. Panera’s Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches are made with chicken raised without antibiotics, and Clean ingredients — food that does not contain artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources.
“With Panera’s new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches, we’re launching an exciting new platform, that will delight our guests. This is no ordinary chicken sandwich,” said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. “This is for a guest looking for a delicious, chef-crafted, gourmet-level sandwich, freshly prepared and made with Clean ingredients in true Panera fashion. This will shatter the expectations of what a chicken sandwich should taste like, and we think they’re worth every bite and every penny.”
“The Signature Take” Chef’s Chicken Sandwich tops the chicken breast filet with a new garlic aioli sauce made with ingredients like Extra Virgin Olive Oil, garlic, and a secret blend of spices. Next, savory parmesan crisps add additional flavor and crunch. Finally, it is topped with leafy emerald greens for an element of freshness all built on Panera’s lightly sweet and hearty brioche roll made with real butter.
For the spicy flavor aficionado, Panera is serving up “The Spicy Take.” Instead of parmesan crisps, Panera adds spicy, crispy pickle chips alongside its garlic aioli for an added and unexpected layer of bold crunch and spice. The Spicy Take chicken breast filet is then stacked on a brioche roll and topped with spicy buffalo sauce — a rich, delicious wing sauce made with ingredients like aged red cayenne pepper and roasted garlic balanced with subtle notes of sweet honey and molasses.
“Our chefs and bakers know how to combine flavors to create elevated culinary classics – The Familiar, Made Fantastic. We’ve brought that expertise to this new category many times over,” said Claes Petersson, Head Chef and Chief Food Innovation Officer, Panera Bread. “We always love crafting a new offering from Panera’s pantry of Clean ingredients, because we believe Clean food, freshly prepared, tastes delicious. From the juicy chicken breast filet to the spicy, crispy pickle chips, our two new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches pack a serious flavor punch.”
Panera has also designed an innovative new tear away box, a simple, recyclable box that helps protect the brioche roll from being crushed and helps keep the sauce from dripping out.
Panera Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches begin rolling out in select markets this week, and will be available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide and on the Panera app starting March 30. The sandwiches retail starting at $10.99 for a full sandwich. From April 4 through April 10, guests who use the code “FREEDRINK” will receive a free drink with any purchase of a Chef’s Chicken Sandwich.