Panera Introducing Two Premium Chicken Sandwiches

National sandwich chain Panera is introducing a new line up of Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches, available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide on March 30. The addition to the menu will feature two new seared, chef-crafted chicken sandwiches.

There are over 2,100 Panera locations in 48 states and Ontario, Canada.

Panera is unveiling two takes on the Chef’s Chicken Sandwich: the “Signature Take” and the “Spicy Take.” Both handcrafted sandwiches will be priced starting at $10.99 but may vary depending on location.

Panera’s chefs aimed to redefine the traditional chicken sandwich, beginning with the sandwich’s centerpiece, the chicken itself. A juicy quarter pound of 100% all-white meat chicken breast filet is marinated with rich chicken flavor and seasoned with Panera’s signature spice blend. The filet is seared golden brown and then finished sous vide to lock in flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. Each filet is topped with a crunchy topping, either parmesan crisps or spicy, crispy pickle chips, and a proprietary garlic aioli sauce, all thoughtfully stacked between a buttery brioche roll — designed to deliver a chef’s kiss with each bite. Panera’s Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches are made with chicken raised without antibiotics, and Clean ingredients — food that does not contain artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources.