EA Launches NHL 22 Worldwide

REDWOOD CITY — Electronic Arts has launched the new videogame EA SPORTS NHL 22, now available worldwide on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 & PS4 for $99.99. EA Play members can get 10% off.

As the first EA SPORTS NHL game powered by the Frostbite engine, NHL 22 brings players closer to the ice than ever before with the most visually distinct upgrade to date along with improved environments, player details and lighting effects. Superstar X-Factors, a new ability system that brings the league’s signature traits directly into play, adds an exciting layer of class-based competition to the game.

“NHL 22 brings out the Superstar in players, giving them the ability to deke like Auston Matthews or one-time it like Alex Ovechkin as they climb the ranks to the Stanley Cup,” said Sean Ramjagsingh, Vice President and GM, EA SPORTS. “This year is a breakthrough year for hockey as the Frostbite engine makes its EA SPORTS NHL franchise debut, making NHL 22 the biggest leap forward in graphics and game play in franchise history.”

From overhauled player likenesses and uniform micro-details to improved skate spray, the Frostbite engine delivers every detail in higher resolution. New advancements in spatial awareness brings life to players as they track and react to the world around them. In addition, through the all-new augmented reality broadcast, players can see game stats integrated directly into the action through overlays on environment surfaces, bringing a whole new level of immersion to fans.

Superstar X-Factors further introduce a level of realism into NHL 22 by making the game’s best players feel distinctly like their real-life counterparts. This unique ability system elevates the most elite players in the league, making their presence on the ice more influential than ever with traits based on their real-world skills.

Superstar X-Factors represent a game-changer throughout all of NHL 22’s different modes, including Be A Pro, Franchise Mode, World of Chel and Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). Be A Pro takes players deeper into the game with fresh multi-season storylines with a re-designed progression system that now includes X-Factors, and the ability to enhance characters based on skill and play style. The World of Chel has been streamlined with a new hub that puts all of the features at players’ fingertips and a revamped Party Flow that makes migrating from one game to another with friends easier than ever.

X-Factor Superstars are embedded throughout Franchise mode’s existing systems, from pro and amateur scouting, to line chemistry with their teammates, to signing them as free agents. Players can build a new team from the ground up, and even choose the Seattle Kraken, new to NHL 22, or add a 33rd team to the league and draft with them. 50 X-Factor players will also receive special items called Power-up player items in HUT that can be upgraded throughout the season based on live content.

In early December, a new game update will add Roster Sharing, the long-awaited community feature that gives players the ability to download and distribute their top player rosters to use in Franchise mode.

The NHL 22 game was developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest,