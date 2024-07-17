News

Man Charged With Slashing Tires on 17 Waymo Self-Driving Cars

San Francisco, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Ronaile Joshua Burton (36) of Castro Valley, has been charged in connection with seventeen vandalism incidents in the (Tenderloin). Mr. Burton was arraigned on July 10, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mr. Burton is charged with 17 counts of vandalism, in each instance, the damage being more than $400 (PC 594(b)(1)).

“I would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their careful investigation in this case,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The destruction of other people’s property will not go unaddressed in San Francisco. People who vandalize property must be held accountable for their actions.”

According to court records Mr. Burton is alleged to have approached and vandalized Waymo autonomous vehicles on 17 different occasions between June 24, 2024, and June 26, 2024. Each incident was captured on cameras installed in the Waymo vehicles. Prosecutors allege that these incidents are connected to another case (court number 24011877) in which Mr. Burton is alleged to have approached a three-car caravan of Waymo vehicles and used a knife to stab the tires on the Waymo vehicle. Each incident in that case was also captured on cameras installed in the vehicles.

Prosecutors moved to have Mr. Burton detained pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the motion to detain without prejudice and set no bail. The preliminary hearing in this matter has been scheduled for July 23, 2024.

