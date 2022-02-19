News

Salaries at Tesla

Tesla is the world’s leading maker of electric cars. The company’s main factory is in Fremont, CA with offices in Palo Alto and Hawthorne, CA.

A second U.S. factory is almost ready in Austin, TX.

Here are salaries for Tesla workers based on information for H1-B applicants submitted to the Department of Labor.

Salary figures are for the fourth quarter of 2021 and don’t include stock options or benefits.

Job Title LocationSalary
Senior Program ManagerFremont$125,000
Senior Mechanical Engineer, Solar ProductsFremont$128,767
Senior Software Development EngineerFremont$148,571
Senior Manager, Applications EngineeringFremont$209,000
Manager, Test EngineeringFremont$164,000
Staff Application Support AnalystFremont$152,000
Senior Supplier Industrialization Engineer Fremont$120,000
Senior Software Applications Engineer Fremont$141,000
Senior Supplier Quality EngineerFremont$125,000
Senior Technical Construction Project ManagerFremont$146,515
Senior Network Support Engineer Fremont$114,000
Quality Assurance EngineerFremont$105,000-115,000
Senior Test EngineerFremont$130,000
Staff Quality Assurance EngineerFremont$135,564
Technical Project ManagerFremont$106,014
Business Intelligence AnalystFremont$93,000
Supply Chain AnalystFremont$100,000
Software Development EngineerFremont$125,000-150,000
Staff Manufacturing EngineerFremont$173,000
Process EngineerFremont$95,000-105,500
Program ManagerFremont$105,000
Logistics AnalystFremont$90,000
Senior Manager, LogisticsFremont$169,000
StatisticianFremont$110,000
Associate Software Development EngineerFremont$120,000
Reliability EngineerFremont$140,000
Manufacturing Controls Development EngineerFremont$108,000
Manufacturing Controls EngineerFremont$110,000
Senior Software Quality Assurance EngineerFremont$140,000-150,000
Senior Business Intelligence AnalystFremont$112,479
Technical Program ManagerFremont$129,000
Associate Technical Project ManagerFremont$95,000
Manager, LogisticsFremont$147,000
Manufacturing Engineer Fremont$115,000
Senior Software Development EngineerPalo Alto$147,386
Mechanical Design EngineerPalo Alto$101,454
Machine Learning EngineerPalo Alto$140,000
Senior Mechanical Design EngineerPalo Alto$135,000
Senior Software Quality Assurance EngineerPalo Alto$145,000
Global Supply ManagerPalo Alto$115,000
Senior Research Engineer, Cell EngineeringPalo Alto$135,000
Data Analyst, Wall ConnectorPalo Alto$100,000
Staff Hardware EngineerPalo Alto$168,000
Staff Electronic Design EngineerPalo Alto$163,386
Staff Mechanical Design EngineerPalo Alto$147,576
Manager, Supplier QualityPalo Alto$170,000
Senior Studio DesignerHawthorne$140,000
Staff Project (Design) Manager, Engineering ProgramsHawthorne$172,000
Senior Manager, Mechanical Engineering Hawthorne$256,000
Industrial EngineerAustin$110,000
Senior Staff Materials EngineerAustin$163,000
Manufacturing EngineerAustin$85,000
Senior Test EngineerAustin$130,000
Software Development EngineerAustin$120,000-126,000
Staff Sourcing EngineerAustin$145,000
