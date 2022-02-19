Salaries at Tesla

Tesla is the world’s leading maker of electric cars. The company’s main factory is in Fremont, CA with offices in Palo Alto and Hawthorne, CA.
A second U.S. factory is almost ready in Austin, TX.
Here are salaries for Tesla workers based on information for H1-B applicants submitted to the Department of Labor.
Salary figures are for the fourth quarter of 2021 and don’t include stock options or benefits.
|Job Title
|Location
|Salary
|Senior Program Manager
|Fremont
|$125,000
|Senior Mechanical Engineer, Solar Products
|Fremont
|$128,767
|Senior Software Development Engineer
|Fremont
|$148,571
|Senior Manager, Applications Engineering
|Fremont
|$209,000
|Manager, Test Engineering
|Fremont
|$164,000
|Staff Application Support Analyst
|Fremont
|$152,000
|Senior Supplier Industrialization Engineer
|Fremont
|$120,000
|Senior Software Applications Engineer
|Fremont
|$141,000
|Senior Supplier Quality Engineer
|Fremont
|$125,000
|Senior Technical Construction Project Manager
|Fremont
|$146,515
|Senior Network Support Engineer
|Fremont
|$114,000
|Quality Assurance Engineer
|Fremont
|$105,000-115,000
|Senior Test Engineer
|Fremont
|$130,000
|Staff Quality Assurance Engineer
|Fremont
|$135,564
|Technical Project Manager
|Fremont
|$106,014
|Business Intelligence Analyst
|Fremont
|$93,000
|Supply Chain Analyst
|Fremont
|$100,000
|Software Development Engineer
|Fremont
|$125,000-150,000
|Staff Manufacturing Engineer
|Fremont
|$173,000
|Process Engineer
|Fremont
|$95,000-105,500
|Program Manager
|Fremont
|$105,000
|Logistics Analyst
|Fremont
|$90,000
|Senior Manager, Logistics
|Fremont
|$169,000
|Statistician
|Fremont
|$110,000
|Associate Software Development Engineer
|Fremont
|$120,000
|Reliability Engineer
|Fremont
|$140,000
|Manufacturing Controls Development Engineer
|Fremont
|$108,000
|Manufacturing Controls Engineer
|Fremont
|$110,000
|Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer
|Fremont
|$140,000-150,000
|Senior Business Intelligence Analyst
|Fremont
|$112,479
|Technical Program Manager
|Fremont
|$129,000
|Associate Technical Project Manager
|Fremont
|$95,000
|Manager, Logistics
|Fremont
|$147,000
|Manufacturing Engineer
|Fremont
|$115,000
|Senior Software Development Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$147,386
|Mechanical Design Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$101,454
|Machine Learning Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$140,000
|Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$135,000
|Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$145,000
|Global Supply Manager
|Palo Alto
|$115,000
|Senior Research Engineer, Cell Engineering
|Palo Alto
|$135,000
|Data Analyst, Wall Connector
|Palo Alto
|$100,000
|Staff Hardware Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$168,000
|Staff Electronic Design Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$163,386
|Staff Mechanical Design Engineer
|Palo Alto
|$147,576
|Manager, Supplier Quality
|Palo Alto
|$170,000
|Senior Studio Designer
|Hawthorne
|$140,000
|Staff Project (Design) Manager, Engineering Programs
|Hawthorne
|$172,000
|Senior Manager, Mechanical Engineering
|Hawthorne
|$256,000
|Industrial Engineer
|Austin
|$110,000
|Senior Staff Materials Engineer
|Austin
|$163,000
|Manufacturing Engineer
|Austin
|$85,000
|Senior Test Engineer
|Austin
|$130,000
|Software Development Engineer
|Austin
|$120,000-126,000
|Staff Sourcing Engineer
|Austin
|$145,000