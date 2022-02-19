Salaries at Tesla

Tesla is the world’s leading maker of electric cars. The company’s main factory is in Fremont, CA with offices in Palo Alto and Hawthorne, CA.

A second U.S. factory is almost ready in Austin, TX.

Here are salaries for Tesla workers based on information for H1-B applicants submitted to the Department of Labor.

Salary figures are for the fourth quarter of 2021 and don’t include stock options or benefits.