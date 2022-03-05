Salaries at Netflix

Here are salaries for Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service, based on H1-B filings with the Department of Labor.
Salary data is for the first quarter of 2022 and includes positions in Los Gatos and Los Angeles.
|Job Title
|Location
|Salary
|Senior Software Engineer
|Los Gatos
|$170,872-184,080
|Product Manager - Mobile Games
|Los Gatos
|$276,328
|Product Manager - Cloud Infrastructure
|Los Gatos
|$276,328
|Senior Product Researcher
|Los Gatos
|$136,781
|Senior Data Engineer
|Los Gatos
|$184,080
|Senior Performance Engineer
|Los Gatos
|$184,080
|Senior Quality Assurance Engineer
|Los Gatos
|$280,000
|Manager, UI Engineering
|Los Gatos
|$800,000
|International Tax Analyst
|Los Gatos
|$120,765
|Engineering Manager - Studio Foundations Engineering
|Los Gatos
|$276,328
|Data and Insights Project Manager
|Los Gatos
|$276,328
|Senior Data Scientist
|Los Gatos
|$143,562-184,080
|Integration Architect - Finance Technology
|Los Gatos
|$157,851
|Manager, Education and Training
|Los Angeles
|$90,355
|Production Planner - Promotion AV & Design
|Los Angeles
|$230,818
|Product Designer
|Los Angeles
|$184,080-330,000
|Senior Manager - Content Strategy and Analysis
|Los Angeles
|$117,374
|Manager - Digital Product Solutions
|Los Angeles
|$212,243
|Manager - Editorial Development and Planning
|Los Angeles
|$105,810
|Senior Technical Program Manager
|Los Angeles
|$133,349
|Content Accountant
|Los Angeles
|$106,018
|Manager - US Films Marketing
|Los Angeles
|$196,934
|Researcher, Consumer Insights
|Los Angeles
|$120,000
|Senior Data Scientist
|Los Angeles
|$116,979
|Senior Software Engineer
|Santa Monica
|$139,818