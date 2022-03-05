Netflix Salaries

Salaries at Netflix

Here are salaries for Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service, based on H1-B filings with the Department of Labor.

Salary data is for the first quarter of 2022 and includes positions in Los Gatos and Los Angeles.

Job Title LocationSalary
Senior Software EngineerLos Gatos $170,872-184,080
Product Manager - Mobile GamesLos Gatos $276,328
Product Manager - Cloud InfrastructureLos Gatos $276,328
Senior Product ResearcherLos Gatos $136,781
Senior Data EngineerLos Gatos $184,080
Senior Performance EngineerLos Gatos $184,080
Senior Quality Assurance EngineerLos Gatos $280,000
Manager, UI EngineeringLos Gatos $800,000
International Tax AnalystLos Gatos $120,765
Engineering Manager - Studio Foundations EngineeringLos Gatos $276,328
Data and Insights Project ManagerLos Gatos$276,328
Senior Data ScientistLos Gatos$143,562-184,080
Integration Architect - Finance TechnologyLos Gatos$157,851
Manager, Education and TrainingLos Angeles$90,355
Production Planner - Promotion AV & DesignLos Angeles$230,818
Product DesignerLos Angeles$184,080-330,000
Senior Manager - Content Strategy and AnalysisLos Angeles$117,374
Manager - Digital Product SolutionsLos Angeles$212,243
Manager - Editorial Development and PlanningLos Angeles$105,810
Senior Technical Program ManagerLos Angeles$133,349
Content AccountantLos Angeles$106,018
Manager - US Films MarketingLos Angeles$196,934
Researcher, Consumer InsightsLos Angeles$120,000
Senior Data ScientistLos Angeles$116,979
Senior Software EngineerSanta Monica$139,818
