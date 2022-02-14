Apple

Median Apple Salary is $68,254

In filings with the SEC, Apple revealed that the median salary for an employee at the company is $68,254 per year.

The median is the midpoint of all salaries at the company, not an average, and is lower due to the large number of retail employees that work at Apple stores which pay around $17 an hour to start. Apple has over 500 stores worldwide.

The info comes from Apple’s annual proxy statement and revealed that CEO Tim Cook earned $98,734,394 in 2021 with most coming from stock rewards for a CEO Pay Ratio to employee of 1,447 to 1.

Apple, maker of iMacs, iPhones and iPads, is the most valuable company in the world with a stock market capitalization of over $2.7 trillion.

Other tech companies have much higher median salaries than Apple since they don’t have a large number of retail employees as Apple.

In 2020, Alphabet (the parent of Google) reported median salary of $273,493.

The median salary at Facebook for 2020 was $262,633.

The median salary at Microsoft for fiscal 2021 was $176,858.

The median salary at HP for fiscal 2020 was $88,448.

 

