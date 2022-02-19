Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Starbucks

Palo Alto Police have arrested a man after he was witnessed committing a lewd act inside a downtown Palo Alto coffee shop this month.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at about 5:23 p.m., the police dispatch center received a call from staff at the Starbucks at 376 University Avenue reporting that a customer had been observed masturbating while seated at a table inside the establishment. Officers responded immediately and detained the suspect without incident inside the coffee shop.

The investigation revealed that two juvenile teenage girls had noticed the man masturbating while they were inside the shop. One of the victims told police the man had been looking at them while touching himself. The victims immediately told a staff member, who in turn promptly called the police.

Police booked 27-year-old Alexander Keenabautista Neumeier, a person with no permanent residence address, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for indecent exposure and annoying children, both of which are misdemeanors.

This suspect is not connected to a bathroom peeping case that occurred at another downtown coffee shop on Monday, January 31. That case remains open and under active investigation; the suspect continues to be unidentified. For details, and to view surveillance photos of that suspect, view the news release we distributed about it on February 2.