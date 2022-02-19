News

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Starbucks

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Palo Alto Police have arrested a man after he was witnessed committing a lewd act inside a downtown Palo Alto coffee shop this month.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at about 5:23 p.m., the police dispatch center received a call from staff at the Starbucks at 376 University Avenue reporting that a customer had been observed masturbating while seated at a table inside the establishment.  Officers responded immediately and detained the suspect without incident inside the coffee shop.

The investigation revealed that two juvenile teenage girls had noticed the man masturbating while they were inside the shop.  One of the victims told police the man had been looking at them while touching himself.  The victims immediately told a staff member, who in turn promptly called the police.

Police booked 27-year-old Alexander Keenabautista Neumeier, a person with no permanent residence address, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for indecent exposure and annoying children, both of which are misdemeanors.

This suspect is not connected to a bathroom peeping case that occurred at another downtown coffee shop on Monday, January 31.  That case remains open and under active investigation; the suspect continues to be unidentified.  For details, and to view surveillance photos of that suspect, view the news release we distributed about it on February 2.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Real Estate

Median California Home Price Drops to $808,890

Posted on Author Editor

California home sales closed out the third quarter by reversing a four-month decline and posting the largest monthly increase in more than a year, according to a monthly report for September by the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (C.A.R.). Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of […]
News

Bridge Bank Provides $10 Million Loan to Zuum Transportation

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Bridge Bank announced its Capital Finance Group has closed on a $10 million asset-based loan facility for Zuum Transportation Inc., an Irvine-based logistics technology provider for manufacturers, freight brokers and carriers. “It’s rewarding to work with a company like Zuum that is making a difference for such a great stable of internationally […]
News Real Estate

Realtor.com Projects 2.9% Increase in Home Prices in 2022

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Americans will have a better chance to find a home in 2022, but will face a competitive seller’s market as first-time buyer demand outmatches the inventory recovery, according to the Realtor.com 2022 Housing Forecast. The median home price is expected to rise 2.9% next year but rents are projected to go up even higher […]