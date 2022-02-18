Alaska Airlines Unveils Subscription Pass for California Fliers

Alaska Airlines, the Seattle-based airline that is the only major airline headquartered on the West Coast, is launching a subscription flight pass for flights in California and three Southwestern cities.

The subscription service is called Flight Pass, which allows members to fly up to 24 roundtrip flights a year to the most popular routes within California, as well as nonstop service from California airports to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, for a fixed monthly rate. With annual plans starting at $49 per month, this new way to fly allows travelers to lock in main cabin deals for a full year and rewards subscribers with lower than average fares on eligible flights. Flights to the rest of Alaska Airlines’ destinations are not included but does include flights between San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Flight Pass subscribers can choose between two annual plans – based on the best value or most flexibility – that differ only in the length of the required advanced booking time. Subscribers will receive credits deposited monthly or bi-monthly into their Flight Pass account, to be redeemed for 6, 12 or 24 nonstop trips a year to eligible destinations. Flyers are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare (most flights the fare is only $0.01).

“Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value,” said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines. “Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests’ lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go. After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there.”

How To Take Flight with Flight Pass