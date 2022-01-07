Apple TV+ Orders Manhunt Series

Apple TV+ announced a series order for “Manhunt,” a limited series created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Monica Beletsky (“Fargo,” “Leftovers,” “Friday Night Lights”), who is also the showrunner and an executive producer.

“Manhunt” is a true crime series based on the astonishing events of the Lincoln assassination, aftermath and best-selling book by James Swanson. The limited series is set to star 2021 Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies (“The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Outlander”) as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s war secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch John Wilkes Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy. Emmy-nominated Carl Franklin (“Devil in a Blue Dress,” “Mindhunter”) will serve as director and executive producer.

Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, “Manhunt” will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans — issues that reverberate into the present day. The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

“Manhunt” marks the first series order to hail from Monica Beletsky’s overall deal with Apple TV+, which was recently renewed.

The series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, and co-produced by Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment. Layne Eskridge executive produces along with James Swanson, author of best-selling and Edgar Award-winning book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer.” Michael Rotenberg and Richard Abate executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts, and Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov executive produce for Walden Media.